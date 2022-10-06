$25 million grant helps D.C. students redesign their high schools

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cardozo Education Campus had a problem. Similar to other schools in the District and throughout the country, many of the high-schoolers there were not graduating into the career paths they wanted. Students leave high school, in some cases go to college, but in others head straight into the workforce. Those students, said school Principal Arthur Mola, often wind up in industries where they are living paycheck to paycheck.

“Our young people are usually the ones that are exploited when they go out into the workforce, and land into minimum wage jobs and land in different types of choices that don’t afford them the type of liberation that comes from being financially independent,” Mola said. Cardozo students are predominantly Black and Hispanic, and about two-thirds of the population is considered at risk, defined by the city as children who are homeless, in foster care or low income. “Young people go into adulthood oftentimes not ready for what college and career experiences are going to be.”

Meanwhile, at Dunbar High School, leaders were pondering similar questions about how to best prepare students for the future. “We know we want our students speaking, writing, reading at high levels, being critical thinkers,” said Nadine Smith, the principal. “But what we also knew is that there was space to reimagine how we got to these goals.”

Students — along with parents, teachers and community members — at both schools have spent the past seven months thinking about these issues and brainstorming solutions. Now, they will have the chance to pilot their ideas. The XQ Institute, an Oakland, Calif.-based nonprofit that helps communities redesign their schools, will grant D.C. schools up to $25 million over five years — with the goal of giving each of the city’s 15 public high schools the opportunity to improve the experience. XQ staff will also help schools get their concepts off the ground.

Cardozo has plans of transforming itself into a business school, with every student graduating as a business owner, said Mola. The school will also start infusing its curriculum with entrepreneurship and economics — from lessons on financial literacy to learning how to write grant proposals in English class.

Dunbar has developed a concept that will use Afrofuturism — a movement that combines science-fiction, history and fantasy to connect members of the Black diaspora to their roots in Africa — as a way for students to understand the issues that affect them locally. Students also asked for more experiential learning, both in the District and in the classroom through the use of virtual reality, Smith said.

“Our students, they were like, ‘Look, we want more hands-on experience.’ The other thing that they shared with us is, ‘We love our iPads, we love your technology. We want to be able to incorporate that into our learning,’ ” Smith added. “With the metaverse, you get to see things from a different angle, you’re no longer constrained by the classroom. So you could be reading ‘Song of Solomon’ and be able to travel to the Gullah islands using virtual reality.”

The effort addresses long-held anxieties about how adequately high schools prepare students for the real world. A national survey of high-schoolers found seven out of 10 students felt high school has prepared or will “somewhat prepare” them for college, according to 2021 research conducted by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, a nonprofit that studies entrepreneurship. The same survey found two out of 10 students felt high school “very much” has prepared or will prepare them for the workforce.

Four other schools — Columbia Heights Educational Campus, Coolidge High School, H.D. Woodson High School and Ron Brown College Preparatory High School — also vied for the opportunity to redesign their campuses. Each proposal was reviewed by a panel of local and national judges.

The schools that were not selected will spend the next several months refining their ideas before having the chance to join the next cohort.

“Reading the DC+XQ High School applications confirmed my belief that we have creative and dedicated communities in our DCPS high schools willing to reach and rise to the opportunity for their young people,” said Cathy Reilly, director of local education advocacy group, S.H.A.P.P.E. Reilly was one of 17 panelists who reviewed the high schools’ proposals. “It will be up to the city and all of us to ensure promises are kept and that schools have the resources and support they need as the plans are refined and implemented.”

After the XQ grant, the district may sustain high school redesign efforts with its own resources, or by seeking outside grants or more financial assistance from the District government, said Lewis Ferebee, the school system’s chancellor. He added he is excited about seeing students attend high schools they have designed for themselves. “That, itself, I think is powerful and really empowering.”

The efforts at Cardoza and Dunbar follow similar projects at Anacostia and Ballou high schools. Students there had the chance to revamp their schools in 2019, thanks to a $3 million grant from the nonprofit DC Public Education Fund. That program was born from the need to improve outcomes for students at those schools and, like with XQ, to modernize curriculums so teens graduate with the skills they need for college or careers.

The Ballou community produced plans to offer information technology and computer engineering career training. At Anacostia, students asked for new programs that would prepare them for jobs in civil and environmental engineering, as well as project-based learning around environmental issues.

Those programs are still in their infancy, Ferebee said.

