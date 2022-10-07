Thousands of D.C. students still behind on vaccinations as deadline looms

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Roughly 23,500 students across the District are still behind on their routine vaccinations, a slight improvement from numbers reported in June but still far from the city’s goal to have every child immunized, the most recent data from the city shows. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Prekindergarten through fifth-grade students have until Tuesday to get fully vaccinated, according to a deadline set by city officials. Children who remain out of compliance face being barred from school, though the Office of the State Superintendent of Education has instructed school leaders to grant a two-week grace period to students with upcoming doctor’s appointments and for families who are waiting to have their documentation processed.

But, as of Sept. 27, about a quarter of students in the city’s public, charter, private and parochial schools remain out of compliance. About 30,000 students were behind in June. The vaccination requirements apply to students in all types of D.C. schools.

Students in sixth through 12th grades who are still behind on routine shots by Nov. 4, the deadline for those grade levels to be fully immunized, could face the same consequences.

The numbers come after the city launched an urgent effort this summer to get every child vaccinated — not only against illnesses such as measles, polio and whooping cough, but also against the coronavirus. Many families fell behind on routine medical visits when they were away from doctors during the early months of the pandemic, officials said.

With a renewed focus on vaccinations came a vow from city leaders to enforce a long-standing, but historically ignored, law that stipulates students who are behind on routine vaccines cannot come to school. To help families get caught up, the city hosted pop-up events, ran mobile health clinics and set up booths at back-to-school events. OSSE officials say that they have seen a “surge of families” attend mass vaccination sites and that schools have seen an increase in immunization paperwork.

“The District is working hard to ensure that every student is up-to-date with their routine pediatric immunizations,” OSSE said in a statement Thursday. “Enforcement of the District of Columbia Immunization Attendance Policy aims to both protect the school community and the community at large from dangerous and sometimes deadly infectious diseases that affect children and adults.”

The numbers vary by geographic area. Ward 5, which mostly spans Northeast Washington, has the highest rate of noncompliance for routine shots: 29 percent. Ward 8, largely in Southeast, has the biggest share of students who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus: 62 percent.

Thousands of children are also behind on coronavirus vaccines, though those students have more time to catch up. Overall, about 46 percent of children over 12, who must comply with a citywide mandate, have not reported getting immunized against the virus, according to OSSE.

The mandate, passed by the D.C. Council and a rarity at a time when other districts have moved away from such requirements, has stoked concerns about racial equity, as vaccination rates among Black children in the city have long lagged behind White students. Opponents of the mandate have said the lagging rates could lead to more Black students being barred from school.

Students who are not fully vaccinated against the virus will be notified by their schools on Nov. 21 and will need to comply by Jan. 3. More than 14,000 students are behind, according to OSSE.

But there have been gains since the summer: 58 percent of Black children ages 12-15 are fully vaccinated, up from 53 percent in late August, according to D.C. Health. White students in that age group have a vaccination rate of 92 percent, up five percentage points over the same time period.

The city has partnered with Children’s National Hospital to operate five “high-capacity” clinics where families can get vaccinated Monday-Friday through Nov. 18.

