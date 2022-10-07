Montgomery teachers union, schools delay contract talks over disagreement

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Contract negotiations between Maryland’s largest school system and its teachers union are being held up over a disagreement on the ground rules, and both entities are blaming each other. The Montgomery County Education Association — which represents about 14,000 educators — wants the entire negotiation process for its next three-year contract to be open to all of its members, similar to how it was conducted in 2019, union leaders said. Montgomery County Public Schools has offered five virtual open sessions and two virtual town halls.

The union hosted a news conference this week in front of the county’s Board of Education, where three union members shared testimonials of low morale among teachers due to high and unsustainable workloads. They argued teachers have left the profession at alarming rates and called for the school system to send a negotiator to the table.

But roughly an hour before the news conference, Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight sent an email school system staff, stating that “an unwillingness on the part of the teacher association leaders to agree on basic ground rules is preventing us from moving forward.”

“Have no doubt, my team and I are working for you,” McKnight wrote. “A fair negotiation process is part of how we do so.” She pointed to previous negotiated terms as evidence, like covid leave, an increased rate for teachers covering classes when substitutes weren’t available and a permanent substitute program.

McKnight also noted that the school system had already started negotiations with its other two unions representing administrators and other school staff.

The union’s president, Jennifer Martin, said in an interview Friday that many of the initiatives McKnight pointed to had expired in June, since they were a part of a separate agreement made with the union due to the coronavirus.

When the union and school system reached an agreement for its current contract, which expires June 30, 2023, the union had some of the “best rates of ratification that we had ever had,” Martin said. She attributed that to the open negotiations, stating that members were able to “better understand the issues from both management and our own members’ perspective.” During that negotiation process, there were more than 20 sessions, she said.

Negotiations for the upcoming contract are set to begin by Oct. 18 at the latest, Martin said. Many of the proposals the union has revolve around working conditions, school safety and how the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future would impact growth opportunities and salary structure.

Martin said she wants the union and the school system to return to a partnership, rather than the union being viewed “as an obstacle.” If the issue is not resolved, Montgomery County’s union said it is prepared to file an unfair labor practice charge with the state.

