Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college-level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan’s Justice High School classes have.

He focuses on kids who because of mediocre grades (or because the district fears bad state test scores) are forced to wait until ninth grade to take Algebra 1. The fast kids get that course in eighth grade or earlier.

Horkan has found, not to his surprise, that those allegedly slow students can do well in high school math if given the time and encouragement to learn. Yet few people above him in the county school district hierarchy, or at IB, encourage him. Many have no idea what he is up to.

He and a few other teachers have been working to raise students’ level of understanding and prepare them for higher-level high school and college courses. They don’t accept the widespread belief that it is better to give such youths something easy and hope they find good jobs after high school. They don’t buy the notion that higher math is a waste for young people not considered college material.

It is stressful to wage underground war against low expectations. But educators who do it like the results. It is important to understand how innovative teachers like Horkan sneak harder courses into their schedules despite upper-level disinterest and sometimes resistance.

Horkan wanted his students to take IB Math Studies, which included some trigonometry, statistics and calculus. His first problem was that IB Math Studies was officially a two-year course. Since his students couldn’t take Algebra 1 until ninth grade, they couldn’t take IB Math Studies until 12th grade, only one year before they graduated.

So beginning in 2004, Horkan and others taught the essential elements of IB Math Studies in just one year. “The class couldn’t go as deep into every topic as they could in two years,” Horkan said. But they would get the experience and show how well they had done by taking the official IB exam.

Both IB and county officials at the time signaled disapproval. Horkan and his co-conspirators did it anyway. They had learned from a jarring experience a decade before. A new principal tried to squash their successful program to give students more time to learn algebra. Only resistance from teachers and other administrators saved it.

The number of students taking IB Math Studies at Justice (then called J.E.B. Stuart High School) went from about 35 to 150 per year by 2018. The passing rate on the IB exam dropped from the high 90s to about 50 percent, but Horkan and company stuck with it. They wanted their students to be as ready for college as possible.

They were appalled to hear one teacher brag that all of her students passed the IB exam because she didn’t let in anyone she thought would have trouble with it. Many studies show that students learn more when taking a subject they must struggle with, but the American education system has not yet embraced that view.

In 2018, Math Studies disappeared. IB changed its math program to two courses, IB Applications and Interpretations and IB Analysis and Approaches. The new system made it hard for students who had not taken Algebra 1 by eighth grade to find room on their high school schedules to take any IB math courses at all.

The Justice High teachers once again found ways around those obstacles. One teacher decided to have his students take geometry in the summer so they would have the necessary space on their schedules for IB math. Horkan and others decided to offer a two-course package of Algebra 2 and IB Applications and Interpretations.

“The county did not specifically disallow it,” Horkan said. “I don’t think we asked.” He had 30 students in his double-dose class last year and 40 this year. Teachers at other schools asked how he pulled that off, but he doesn’t know if any followed his lead. He has gotten no indication that IB knows what he is doing.

Asked about what the Justice High School teachers did, IB Head of U.S. Public Schools David Weiss said IB math courses can be taken right after geometry, which usually comes in 10th grade for students who have taken Algebra 1 in ninth grade. That won’t work in states like Virginia that require Algebra 2 before IB math, leaving only one year of high school for the two-year IB course.

Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer Sloan Presidio said, “As Mr. Horkan mentioned, he did not involve division staff in the planning or implementation of his model but if he had chosen to do so, he would have been supported.”

Horkan’s class meets every day. The students are almost all non-White. Most are from low-income families, as are most students at Justice. Most are juniors who plan to take IB Analysis and Approaches their senior year.

The first three weeks of this school year they had 14 assignments, took over seven pages of notes and had one test. Almost all did well. He said the class “gets students to a different level of thinking. They go from doing everything on the computer and multiple choice tests to thinking through problems.”

Two years after Horkan started teaching the double-dose class, the school district this year finally gave it official course numbers, 313511 and 316411. It appears such makeshift moves can be made as long as parents, students or other educators don’t complain about them too much.

Almost all teachers want to do what is best for students, Horkan said, but many don’t know how to do that outside the system. “Many, especially younger ones ... think the county knows what is best for the students,” he said. “Of the ones who know this is not true, most are not up to fighting back. It is hard and mostly a losing battle.”

I sense Horkan’s immediate supervisors learned long ago he is a great teacher, so they back him up. Many ambitious educators break rules because their ways work better for them and their students. That can still be done in America, and may be one of greatest strengths of our schools.

