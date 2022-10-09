Students cheered a crowd-surfing superintendent. Then came the arrest.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fists went up, and phone cameras started rolling at Charles W. Baker High School in suburban Syracuse, N.Y., as a man, hands spread out in the air, crowd-surfed above a pack of people, most donning red to support the Baldwinsville Bees for Friday’s homecoming football game against the Proctor Raiders. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The crowd-surfing 48-year-old was Baldwinsville Central School District’s superintendent, Jason D. Thomson.

Students laughed, screamed and recorded his ride above the crowd that would watch the Bees defeat the Raiders 23-6.

When Thomson was lowered, students crowded around him, jumping up and down as they cheered, according to a video of the incident obtained by the local ABC channel, WSYR.

But after the airborne administrator touched down on the bleachers, several students told game staffers that Thomson might be under the influence, according to a news release from Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael W. Lefancheck. The staffers then told Baldwinsville police officers who were at the game. Alcohol is not sold at district athletic events, Lefancheck said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Shortly after 8 p.m., an hour and a half after the scheduled kickoff, a police officer saw Thomson driving without a front license plate and making a turn without using his signal, the news release said. The officer pulled over Thomson, tested his blood alcohol level, arrested him and charged him with driving while intoxicated. Thomson’s blood alcohol level was 0.15, police said, nearly double the legal limit for driving in New York.

Thomson was booked and released, the news release from Baldwinsville police said. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 26.

If convicted in New York, a person’s first DWI is a misdemeanor. They can face a $500 to $1,000 fine, up to one year in jail, or both. Their driver’s license will be suspended for six months. A second offense is a Class E felony and can result in a fine between $500 and $1,000, up to one year in jail, or both. The state suspends the driver’s license for at least one year.

“We appreciate the prompt response by school staff in responding to this matter,” said Jennifer Patruno, Board of Education president, in a statement to parents Friday, WSYR reported. “Since this is a personnel matter the district is unable to comment further. Please be assured the district takes this matter seriously and will take appropriate action if warranted.”

Patruno told The Post that she had no comment beyond the statement shared with WSYR.

Thomson has served as a superintendent for school districts across New York. The Baldwinsville Central School District hired him in August 2021 on a contract scheduled to end in August 2024. That followed a four-month stint leading Ichabod Crane Central School District (ICC), which he left citing a desire to be closer to his family, according to HudsonValley360.

Thomson spent nine years as the superintendent of Delaware Academy, but he told the Daily Star that the ICC job was “an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Before he took over the top role at Baldwinsville Central — which has about 5,400 students — two recent superintendents had left the position abruptly.

Matthew McDonald, who was Thomson’s direct predecessor, resigned in February 2021 for “personal reasons” after a leave of absence. The district announced McDonald’s leave one week after extending his contract, saying he was “exploring other career opportunities,” CNY Central reported.

Superintendent David Hamilton was under a three-year contract that began in 2014, but he resigned in April 2016 after Baldwinsville had “determined that the district should move in a different direction with respect to instructional leadership,” Syracuse.com reported.

As of Sunday, it was unclear whether Thomson would remain the district’s superintendent. Calls to a phone number listed in his name could not be connected. The Post sent a request for comment to Thomson’s district email, but the message failed to deliver to the address.

The Baldwinsville Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, according to the district’s website. The board is expected to be in a closed session to discuss a personnel matter “made confidential by attorney/client privilege,” the announcement said.

