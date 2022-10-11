Enforcement of District’s routine vaccination mandate to begin Tuesday

School leaders in D.C. have been told to start enforcing a rule today that requires children to have all their routine vaccinations, a long-held but historically neglected mandate that could keep children out of school.
Sixth through 12th grade students will need to be vaccinated by Nov. 4 before facing the same consequences. The order applies to students in public, charter, private and parochial schools.
These types of mandates are common and enforced throughout the country, said Paul Kihn, the city’s deputy mayor for education, in a previous interview. But, in the District, the order has not been enforced “in a number of years,” he added.
Kihn said the city planned to start enforcing the routine vaccination requirement three years ago, but decided to postpone because of the pandemic. But with the resurgence of diseases such measles and polio in recent years, officials are concerned.
But more than 23,000 students — about a quarter of the city’s school-aged population — were still behind on all their immunizations as of Sept. 27. Schools were instructed to send notices on Sept. 7 to prekindergarten through fifth-grade families who still had not submitted paperwork saying their children were fully vaccinated.
The scheduled enforcement also comes as D.C. lawmakers host a public roundtable on the city’s vaccine policies. The D.C. Council will hold the discussion Tuesday at 1 p.m. via Zoom, which will include testimony from the health department, deputy mayor for education, state superintendent of education, D.C. public schools and the Public Charter School Board.
“While the policy of the District is that all children should be vaccinated, it is also the policy that all children should be educated,” according to a notice from the Committee of the Whole. “Therefore, it is not a desired outcome for children to be disenrolled.”
The statement said the committee is “also interested whether to modify the covid-19 vaccine mandate, “ but did not indicate in what way.
D.C. students age 12 and older will have to be vaccinated against covid-19 by Jan. 3.
Education advocates and some lawmakers have criticized the District’s enforcement plans that could keep students out of school — particularly Black students who have lower vaccination rates and who fell further behind academically during the pandemic.
Enforcement follows a push from the city to get children up-to-date on routine shots after being away from doctors during the pandemic. The city this summer ran mobile vaccination clinics, hosted pop-up events and set up booths at back-to-school events.
This story will be updated.
