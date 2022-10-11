School buses involved in two crashes in an hour in Prince George’s

Two school buses were in traffic crashes within an hour Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County, the police said.
The site is a major traffic intersection in the Bowie area.
About a half-hour later, a school bus and another vehicle collided in the 100 block of Harry S. Truman Drive, Marsh said. He said no children were on that bus, and no injuries were reported. The site is in the Largo area, southeast of a major interchange between the Capital Beltway and Route 214.
No causes could be immediately learned for the two collisions.