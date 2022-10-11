School buses involved in two crashes in an hour in Prince George’s

He said children were aboard a county school bus that was in a collision with a private vehicle about 5:10 p.m. near Enterprise and Annapolis roads. No injuries were reported in either vehicle, he said.

One of the buses carried children, but no injuries were reported in either crash, according to Cpl. Erik Marsh, a spokesman for the county police.

Two school buses were in traffic crashes within an hour Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County, the police said.

About a half-hour later, a school bus and another vehicle collided in the 100 block of Harry S. Truman Drive, Marsh said. He said no children were on that bus, and no injuries were reported. The site is in the Largo area, southeast of a major interchange between the Capital Beltway and Route 214.