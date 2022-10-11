The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
School buses involved in two crashes in an hour in Prince George’s

The collisions occurred in the early evening, police say

October 11, 2022 at 6:42 p.m. EDT
Two school buses were in traffic crashes within an hour Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County, the police said.

One of the buses carried children, but no injuries were reported in either crash, according to Cpl. Erik Marsh, a spokesman for the county police.

He said children were aboard a county school bus that was in a collision with a private vehicle about 5:10 p.m. near Enterprise and Annapolis roads. No injuries were reported in either vehicle, he said.

The site is a major traffic intersection in the Bowie area.

About a half-hour later, a school bus and another vehicle collided in the 100 block of Harry S. Truman Drive, Marsh said. He said no children were on that bus, and no injuries were reported. The site is in the Largo area, southeast of a major interchange between the Capital Beltway and Route 214.

No causes could be immediately learned for the two collisions.

