D.C. Council could delay coronavirus vaccine mandate for kids

A year after introducing a law that requires D.C. students over 12 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Councilmember Christina Henderson will put forward emergency and temporary legislation to delay the plan by another school year.

The delayed deadline will go up for a vote Nov. 1, Henderson (I-At Large) told The Washington Post.

The earlier law was introduced in October 2021 and passed two months later. It was set to be enforced at the beginning of this school year, but to give more time for schools to prepare and students to get vaccinated, city officials extended the deadline until Jan. 3.

In the year since that law was introduced, much has changed about the way public health officials understand the coronavirus, Henderson said. Experts and schools have relaxed guidance around masking and social distancing. Universities and school districts have abandoned consideration of vaccine mandates. Nationwide, covid-related deaths have fallen considerably.

Henderson said she wants to delay the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate so that it takes effect during the 2023-2024 school year and, in the meantime, revisit the measure — which could include conversations over whether it should exist at all.

“I have no ego about this and saying that revisiting is worth it,” Henderson said in an interview. “For me, it’s about the science evolving.”

Thomas Farley, senior deputy director for D.C. Health’s community health administration, said the coronavirus could be heading toward the direction of being treated like the flu, where people get shots annually as the virus changes.

“We know that the covid virus continues to evolve, and I’m sure will continue to evolve in the future, so we will probably need to have boosters that get updated to match the variants of the virus that change,” Farley said Tuesday during a D.C. Council hearing about the city’s youth vaccine policy. “Right now there is a new booster that is matching the strains that are out here today. I’m guessing about a year from now, we’ll have another one.”

Henderson said that testimony, as well as updates from other health officials, have raised questions about whether policies surrounding the coronavirus should mirror guidance around the flu — meaning schools should strongly encourage, not require, students get shots.

“But we need more time and understanding,” Henderson said. “So that is why, when [D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson] and I discussed it, that is why we thought first doing a delay until school year 23-24 was appropriate, and then for us in the new council period to have a fuller conversation around what happens next.”

Meanwhile, vaccine hesitancy remains a challenge in the District. The city has hosted pop-up clinics and other events designed to make access to the shot easy. Still, more than 45 percent of children over the age of 12 — who must comply with the mandate — had not yet been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Sept. 27.

Ward 8 has the largest share of noncompliant students, with roughly 62 percent of children not fully vaccinated. The majority of residents living there are Black, and could be disproportionately affected if the city enforces the mandate and bars noncompliant students from school.

Citywide, 58 percent of Black 12-15-year-olds and 63 percent of Black 16- and 17-year-olds are vaccinated, compared to 93 percent of White students in both age groups, according to D.C. Health. Enforcing the mandate, education advocates have warned, will keep the children who fell furthest behind academically during the pandemic out of school.

Henderson said the desire to revisit the legislation she introduced has been under consideration for some time. It was not influenced, she said, by the city’s recent struggle to enforce its mandate for routine vaccinations.

This week marked the first deadline in a staggered approach that aims to have every student — in public, private, charter and parochial schools — vaccinated against illness including polio and measles. Many children fell behind while they were away from their doctors during the pandemic.

All prekindergarten through fifth-grade students were supposed to be fully vaccinated by Tuesday. Middle and high school students must comply by Nov. 4.

But enforcement was complicated by data-reporting issues and communications lapses. School officials said they received late or incomplete vaccination data that did not match the reality of their schools, which stoked fears of inadvertently excluding compliant children. Some charter schools had problems notifying the families of noncompliant children by a citywide Sept. 7 deadline, and will not enforce the mandate until next week.

Given those difficulties, some council and school leaders on Tuesday expressed concern about how the coronavirus vaccine mandate will be enforced in January.

More than 1,100 students in D.C.’s traditional public schools remained out of compliance for routine vaccinations Tuesday morning — 510 families said they have pending documentation that proves their children are vaccinated, 575 families agreed to make appointments and 24 families refused to comply and are being excluded from school, district officials said. Another 300 children were absent.

Citywide, fewer than 50 children were excluded from school Tuesday, according to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

Routine vaccine requirements are enforced throughout the country. Officials in the District have historically ignored its long-held rule, but with the recent resurgence of polio, measles and meningitis, enforcement this year became crucial.

“We don’t need that to happen here in D.C.,” Henderson said. “So, yes, we are going to continue to press on the routine immunization front.”

