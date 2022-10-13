Prince George’s school leaders consider school boundary changes

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elementary and middle school students in Prince George’s County Public Schools could see changes in where they attend school beginning next school year, as the district finalizes changes to school boundaries to balance enrollment. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight During its meeting tonight, the county school board is reviewing a proposal that aims to increase enrollment at newer school buildings, and lower the number of students attending schools scheduled for renovations or to be replaced. It would maintain the average distance students have to travel to and from school.

Enrollment in the school district — which is the second-largest in Maryland — has increased from 125,000 to 136,000 students since 2014, according to the district’s boundary initiative report. In the interim, some schools in the district have experienced overcrowding — mostly in the northern part of the county —while others remain underutilized, according to the report.

Enrollment is projected to increase to nearly 143,300 students by 2024.

There are 12 new schools or renovations planned that would add about 9,000 new seats by the 2026-27 school year, but school officials say that won’t be enough to meet the needs of the growing student population.

The recommended shifts would “create boundaries for the middle schools under construction; allow the school system to increase prekindergarten openings" and move sixth grade into middle schools, according to a news release from the school system.

The school district worked with a consultant, WXY Studio based in New York City, to develop three scenarios for the new boundaries. The first scenario placed an emphasis on limiting the amount of change for students and included temporary classrooms as a way to help with school capacity. The second scenario required the most rezoning and limited temporary classrooms as much as possible. The third increased the amount of students attending updated, newer buildings and had the greatest amount of school consolidations.

Scenario two was the most popular among families surveyed, according to a presentation to the school board. School officials used scenario two as a base to make further boundary adjustments, Rhianna McCarter, the school system’s manager of pupil accounting and school boundaries, said in an interview Thursday.

Under the scenario, 13 percent of students would be rezoned. The average distance to school would be 2.3 miles.

The biggest difference is at the high school level. Scenario two proposed some shifts to high school boundary lines, but those changes are not being considered at this time, McCarter said.

Under the proposal, four schools will be consolidated beginning in the 2023-24 school year, including Concord Elementary School in District Heights, and Pointer Ridge Elementary School in Bowie.

Isaac Gourdine Middle School in Friendly and Potomac Landing Elementary School in Fort Washington will combine and move into a new building in November 2023. During the 2024-25 school year, that building will become Colin L. Powell Academy, McCarter said.

“Knowing the impact of school boundary changes on students and families, I will be thoughtful and equitable in making final determinations,” schools CEO Monica Goldson said in a statement. “Every child deserves to learn, work and play in the best environment possible. This work will ultimately create a stronger PGCPS by expanding program offerings, balancing enrollment and offering more students access to modernized facilities.”

The school system last conducted a boundary analysis in 2008. The current review began in 2020 with surveys conducted and virtual sessions held during that time with parents and community members.

Public hearings on the proposal are scheduled for Oct. 20 and Oct. 25. A school board vote on a final plan is set for Nov. 10.

