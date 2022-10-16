Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What happens when two bright and conscientious parents, without planning to do so, create one of the most ambitious math acceleration programs in the country? Jason and Sandy Roberts started the Math Academy in Pasadena, Calif. They thought a lunch-hour class would be good for a few fifth-graders interested in math, including their eldest child.

That was in 2013. Their little program was soon embraced by the Pasadena public schools superintendent, Brian McDonald, a former accountant and math teacher. When I stumbled across what the Robertses were doing in 2017, they had 70 students in four grades. At the top were six eighth-graders taking Advanced Placement Calculus BC, a course that only a few high school seniors nationwide even try.

The program in Pasadena has gone from 14 fifth-graders at its beginning to 175 children in eight grades. At Pasadena High School, students who mastered AP Calculus in middle school are taking college courses in linear algebra, differential equations and multivariable calculus.

The only other accelerated public school math program I have found at that level is the University of Minnesota’s Talented Youth Mathematics Program. Its after-school classes have students from about 148 middle and high schools. Thirty-five of its 110 first-year calculus students are eighth-graders or younger.

About 5 percent of Pasadena fifth-graders score high enough on their middle school math placement test to qualify for the Math Academy program. The Robertses look for others who might benefit and have created a do-it-yourself math learning website that is attracting parents around the world eager for acceleration. It allows elementary and middle-schoolers to proceed at any pace they like and eventually explore topics they would otherwise find only in college.

Their online program has attracted children such as Stephen, a fifth-grader in Redondo Beach, Calif. Stephen’s mother told Sandy Roberts: “You’ve got to help me. My kid won’t stop talking about math.”

He has now mastered all math topics through pre-calculus. The Robertses know that because they can see how he has done on the exams the site provides. These days, he is happily digging into AP-level calculus.

I have run into children like that before. Their frustrated parents have learned that few local school districts will provide much opportunity for acceleration. Neither will private schools. The parents usually have jobs that limit the time they have to solve the problem.

The Robertses have three children, the oldest in his first year of college. They know the attractions of the video games that have captured that generation. So on their math learning system “students earn XP, what we call eXperience Points, for successfully completing learning tasks,” Jason Roberts said. They can also compete against each other in various leagues overseen by the website.

What surprised the couple, who met at the University of Chicago while taking many math courses, is that almost a third of the users they have signed up so far are adults. “Most of them are in technology and looking to level up their mathematical knowledge,” Roberts said. Roberts himself could afford to spend his time on math education because he was rewarded for designing several systems for Uber.

The Robertses’ experience taking super accelerated math instruction into a regular school district shows why public education is unlikely to meet the demand for such programs. Classes as advanced as what the Roberts have created seem to frighten school districts. They don’t understand how to run them and are extremely reluctant to take advice from parents, even ones as smart and as committed to public education as the Math Academy founders.

The Pasadena schools have had an unfair reputation for mediocrity, mostly because more than half of their students are from low-income families. Pasadena high schools are actually quite good, with much more participation in college-level courses like AP and International Baccalaureate than many wealthier districts.

But Pasadena would never have taken on a program as accelerated as Math Academy if the district had not been led by a superintendent as sophisticated and open to parental involvement as McDonald. When a group of parents, including some from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, sought permission for a similar program in a more affluent district near Pasadena, those school administrators said no. The parents were told their idea was “not fully research-based” and raised “concerns regarding its developmental appropriateness for 13- and 14-year-olds.”

The Robertses and many parents who contact them think such reasoning is used by school administrators just to get pushy mothers and fathers out of their hair. The Math Academy website provides several relevant research papers. Teachers learned long ago that the appropriateness of mathematical instruction does not depend on students’ ages but on whether they have mastered the necessary prerequisites.

The Robertses have just begun to market their system at MathAcademy.com, with an emphasis on home-schooling families.

This May, 24 Pasadena eighth-graders took the three-hour-and-15-minute AP Calculus BC exam. A score of 3 on the 5-point exam is considered passing, and makes a student eligible for college credit. Ten of the students got 5s, four got 4s and four got 3s.

Many parents around the country have shared with me a feeling the Robertses had when their eldest child was in fifth grade. It does not seem like their children are being taught much advanced math, even in gifted classes. Many districts resist introducing algebra earlier than eighth grade. Some reformers argue that such children should be slowed down, not accelerated, so they can get deeper into their lessons.

Such arguments astonish educators who have found ways to accelerate children successfully. “We do not sacrifice depth for breadth in any way,” Jason Roberts said. “Our system employs a symbiotic collection of highly effective pedagogical techniques such as distributed practice, layering and mixed review.”

The Robertses said there was a point in the development of their online program at which they knew they had to spread the word. They had a number of fifth-, sixth- and seventh-graders using the system. “Without the involvement of a teacher or an adult of any kind,” Jason Roberts said, they had “mastered four or five years of math in nine months.”

Given what the Robertses have shown can be done with such children if they are freed from the usual school district comfort zones, there are likely to be more accelerated programs like theirs. But I expect they will be for homes, not for schools.

The results of children learning in their bedrooms or living rooms during the pandemic were mixed, at best. But if online programs prove successful in getting at least some students from absorbing new concepts to review to measuring understanding to filling gaps, and without an adult in the room, that could change things.

The American education system in the not-too-distant future, at least at its upper edges, may look significantly different from it does now.

