Eight people were wounded Sunday morning in Harrisonburg, Va., when shots were fired at a gathering, officials said.

The wounds were said not to be life-threatening, and the Harrisonburg police said someone was in custody.

Harrisonburg, about 120 miles southwest of Washington, is the home of James Madison University, but the university said none of those wounded was currently a student. It was not clear whether any were former students.