Applying for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Here’s what to know.

Biden officially launched the application Monday after the Education Department opened the form over the weekend as part of a beta test, hoping to find and remedy any glitches. Eight million people have applied to date, the president said at a press event Monday. He estimates that the White House has received some 10,000 letters from borrowers praising one of his signature economic policies.

“We’re going to make sure the system continues to work as smoothly as possible so that we can deliver student loan relief for millions of Americans as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Biden said. “My commitment was if elected president, I was going to make government work to deliver for the people. This rollout keeps that commitment. Just as I am keeping my commitment to relieve student debt as borrowers recover from this economic crisis caused by the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.”