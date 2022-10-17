Higher Education

Applying for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Here’s what to know.

The president said more than 8 million people applied during a beta launch of the application website.

October 17, 2022 at 3:47 p.m. EDT
Student loan debt activists rally outside the White House on Aug. 25, one day after President Biden announced a plan that would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt for eligible borrowers. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

After weeks of waiting, student loan borrowers can now apply for President Biden’s program to receive up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.

Biden officially launched the application Monday after the Education Department opened the form over the weekend as part of a beta test, hoping to find and remedy any glitches. Eight million people have applied to date, the president said at a press event Monday. He estimates that the White House has received some 10,000 letters from borrowers praising one of his signature economic policies.

“We’re going to make sure the system continues to work as smoothly as possible so that we can deliver student loan relief for millions of Americans as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Biden said. “My commitment was if elected president, I was going to make government work to deliver for the people. This rollout keeps that commitment. Just as I am keeping my commitment to relieve student debt as borrowers recover from this economic crisis caused by the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.”

Biden’s plan is to cancel as much as $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people earning less than $125,000 a year, or less than $250,000 for married couples. Those who received Pell Grants, federal aid for lower-income students, could see up to $20,000 forgiven.

People have been eager for more information about the cancellation plan since Biden unveiled it in August. With the release of the application, here is what you need to know.

