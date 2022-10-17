Applying for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Here’s what to know.

After weeks of waiting, student loan borrowers can now apply for President Biden’s program to receive up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.
“We’re going to make sure the system continues to work as smoothly as possible so that we can deliver student loan relief for millions of Americans as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Biden said. “My commitment was if elected president, I was going to make government work to deliver for the people. This rollout keeps that commitment. Just as I am keeping my commitment to relieve student debt as borrowers recover from this economic crisis caused by the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.”
Biden’s plan is to cancel as much as $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people earning less than $125,000 a year, or less than $250,000 for married couples. Those who received Pell Grants, federal aid for lower-income students, could see up to $20,000 forgiven.
People have been eager for more information about the cancellation plan since Biden unveiled it in August. With the release of the application, here is what you need to know.