P.E. teacher Jermar Rountree named 2023 D.C. Teacher of the Year

In a surprise ceremony at Center City Public Charter School’s campus in Brightwood, a physical education teacher was named D.C. Teacher of the Year. Each year, educators across the city vie for the coveted award, which comes with a $7,500 check and the chance to compete for National Teacher of the Year in a contest run by the Council of Chief State School Officers. Jermar Rountree, 38, received this year’s honor.

“It was a complete surprise,” said Rountree, who was recognized in a ceremony Monday morning. He thought he was attending a science event, he said.

But when D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who was speaking at the campus, asked whether Rountree was in attendance, he knew something was up.

“It’s still kind of surreal,” Rountree said in an interview. “As an educator, you look forward to someday being in this position. To actually have it happen is an amazing thing.”

Rountree has been teaching physical education for 16 years, the past six at Center City-Brightwood. It is a slight departure from his college aspirations, when he had hopes of becoming a history teacher.

But, in his last semester at Western Connecticut State University, Rountree said a professor helped him discover that his real passion was in health education. He started his career in Danbury, Conn., working with children at the YMCA. At that time, he also started a business teaching day-care workers how to provide physical education to their students.

Rountree relocated to the District in 2012 and began teaching at D.C. Prep Public Charter School in Northeast Washington. He joined Center City in 2016.

Since then, Rountree has hosted health-centered events for students and families. His program includes fitness classes, a fun run and swimming programs for middle school students. Within the Center City network, which includes six charter schools in neighborhoods throughout the city, Rountree serves as the District teacher lead for the physical education and health department.

He has also led the Physical Education Cadre at the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), which evaluates health curriculums for elementary and secondary students citywide.

But Rountree thinks his everyday contributions are what make the difference. In the mornings, he greets each child by name, and that includes siblings who attend different schools, he said. His P.E. classes feature restorative circles and mental health check-ins. All students — from 3-year-old prekindergartners to teenage eighth-graders — are encouraged to be themselves in his class, he added.

Students recite a motto during every class period: “Respect yourself, respect others and respect our space and things,” Rountree said. “It sets a reminder in my class that we are all in this together.”

In Rountree’s class, mental health is as much a focus as physical health — particularly as students continue to adjust after returning to school from online learning, when balled-up socks had to take the place of real baseballs and basketballs during virtual P.E. “One of the things I incorporated this year is we talk a lot about what stresses our kids out,” Rountree said, adding that he tries to give students the opportunity to advocate for themselves.

Rachel Tommelleo, Center City’s principal, said Rountree is a model in the community of more than 250 students.

“He is respectful, patient and always super positive. He is the type of teacher who understands the importance of building strong relationships with students and their families across all grade levels and works very hard to do so,” Tommelleo said in a statement. “Our school is an amazing place to grow and learn because of teachers like Coach Rountree.”

In addition to the $7,500 award, Rountree will receive $2,500 to travel to conferences and workshops during his year-long term as D.C. Teacher of the Year.

OSSE will make $1,500 awards to three other finalists: Alex Clark, a health and physical education teacher at Dunbar High School; Brandyn Marshall Poole, a mathematics teacher at Center City PCS-Trinidad; and Luz Mireya Pelaez Lopez, a pre-K dual language teacher in the Spanish immersion program at Marie Reed Elementary School.

