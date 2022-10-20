In Montgomery, student fights stir up anxiety over safety at games

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Montgomery County Public Schools rolled out new safety rules last month for athletic events due to student fighting, Brian Rabin decided he wouldn't feel comfortable with his middle school daughter going to high school football games.

Ahead of Friday Night games this week, Rabin said he was comfortable with his older daughter, who is a senior at Wootton High School, going to the games — especially with more administrators and police there, he said.

“This really seemed to start last year, where we just saw post-pandemic there just seemed to be a lot of challenges at the games, where people are coming together and a lot of passions are running high and just people stirring up trouble,” said Rabin, 51, who lives in North Potomac.

As students have returned to classrooms after about two years of online learning during the pandemic, teachers and school administrators across the country have said they’ve seen a rise in everything from minor misbehaviors and fighting in the hallways to gun violence. There is not much national data that tracks less serious incidents in schools, like fights, but anecdotally, those issues have gotten worse.

In Montgomery County, school leaders similarly say there have been increased problems with youth behavior, both in and out of school. And fights at athletic events have picked up too. Last year, individual schools in the district began moving game times up earlier in the day and adding other security measures in their own effort to curb fights.

But after a brawl at a football game between Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools in September that led to four juveniles and one adult being charged with assault, the school system rolled out a districtwide security plan for games. The plan requires fans remain in the stands during games and no entry after halftime. The plan also allows schools to take more extreme measures if needed, like changing game times, closing concession stands and limiting who can come into the game. The protocols have received a mixed reaction from parents.

From the district’s perspective, there isn’t a common thread fueling these fights — sometimes, it’s student rivalries or interpersonal issues between students who know each other, schools spokesman Chris Cram said. “There isn’t anything you can point to as a system,” he said.

Montgomery County Public Schools hasn’t had large brawls similar to what unfolded during the Gaithersburg and Northwest game since the athletic safety plan was put in place, Cram said.

Other school systems have taken similar steps in implementing safety rules for sporting events, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina, and a few Minnesota-based school districts that limit who can attend games and require adults attend with younger students. In the metro area, a petition was started in Arlington for that school district to loosen its rule enforced this year limiting student attendance at games to those whose teams are playing.

Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, said that up until this school year he would have said that incidents of student fighting and violence are more likely to occur during the school day. But there seems “to be a lot more going on at those athletic events” which has placed the likelihood of fights happening at school and at games on “a bad balance,” he said.

Earlier this week, Walt Whitman High School Principal Robert Dodd sent an email to parents notifying them that the upcoming Friday game against Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School would be moved up to 4 p.m. Most varsity high school games on the schedule have taken place at around 6:30 or 7 p.m., according to the Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s football schedule.

At Whitman’s most recent football game against Wootton High School last Friday, a group of about a dozen students — neither from Whitman nor Wootton — were “disruptive, abusive, and refused to follow the directions of school administrators and police,” according to another email from Dodd. Verbal threats were involved, and two students were arrested.

Arvin Kim, a senior at Whitman and the student member of the Montgomery County school board said that fights at athletic events — and especially football games — happen frequently. Whitman and Bethesda-Chevy Chase are considered rival schools, Kim said, and it has led to some postgame student violence in previous years.

Even earlier this week, Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s school newspaper, the Tattler, reported that there were fights off school property — including at the Bethesda Metro Station stop — after the school played Walter Johnson High School on Oct. 7.

“Whenever these things erupt, it of course does incite a fear and is a disruption to these community events,” Kim, 17, said. He added that it was concerning, because the games should be a place for students to gather and build community.

David Griffith, a parent of a junior at Poolesville High School who plays basketball and baseball, said he wasn’t nervous about his son attending any games at the high school. Poolesville hasn’t experienced the fights that have impacted other schools after returning to in-person learning, he said. But he was surprised when Montgomery County school leaders said that there had been other incidents outside of the Northwest and Gaithersburg brawl that led to the districtwide athletic safety plan.

“I was like, ‘Where else is this happening? What schools?’ ” Griffith, 55, said. “We haven’t had any problems at Poolesville, but we travel to other schools too. Like, do we need to know anything? It’s sort of one of my frustrations.”

Griffith pointed to a brawl between Churchill High School and Blake High School during a basketball game last school year, and said he wasn’t sure how many parents knew that it happened. He wouldn’t have known about it, if it weren’t for his children telling him. He said that school officials should tell parents more about those incidents.

Mia Soykan, a senior at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Md., said the problems occurs more often off school property before or after games between schools playing against each other but they don’t get as much attention. Students often hear of those incidents via word-of-mouth, she said.

Overall, the games at Quince Orchard — whose football team won the state championship in 2021 — have been relatively calm because athletics are an integral part of the school’s culture, she said. Though there have been a few, small incidents.

A couple of weeks ago when the football team played Seneca Valley High School, a student threw a smoke bomb into the student section, she said. Soykan wasn’t at the game, but heard from her friends who went that the experience was overwhelming. The school’s administration threatened to prohibit students from going to football games until a student came forward, she said. Eventually, the students who were responsible did come forward.

Soykan, who is a member of the high school’s girl’s soccer team, said she feels secure when playing other teams and going to those games, but that she felt “iffy” at times while going to football games. Quince Orchard’s football student section is often tightly-packed, and sometimes, the crowd can be overwhelming because of the lack of personal space. But there are also things like the smoke bomb incident that can be unsettling, she said.

“It’s supposed to be crowded and fun,” Soykan, 18, said, “but sometimes I do get concerned a little bit, like when people are shoving in the stands — that happens a lot.”

Quince Orchard is slated to play its rival, Northwest High School, on Friday. Soykan said those games are usually the most fun, but she was unsure how safe the environment would be. Northwest recently lost its coach after the brawl with Gaithersburg and tensions would be high because of the schools’ rivalry.

“That one is definitely one, that like, you kind of have to wait and see,” she said.

