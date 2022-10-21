Former UCLA gynecologist convicted of sexual abuse

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A longtime gynecologist at the University of California at Los Angeles was convicted Thursday in connection with sexual assault of patients. The case has cost the flagship public school more than $700 million in settlements with former patients, the latest high-profile example of a university confronting long-running complaints of abuse by a doctor.

Jurors found James Heaps guilty of three counts of sexual battery by fraud and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person. He faces up to 28 years in prison.

Heaps was affiliated with the university for decades, and some patients said their complaints about him were ignored for years — including some women frightened by cancer diagnoses who had sought his expertise as an oncologist when he abused them, they said.

Jennifer McGrath, an attorney who represented some of the women who testified in the trial, said their clients alleged in multiple lawsuits that Heaps overemphasized their risk of cancer or even suggested to them that he was seeing signs of cancer both for financial gain and for additional opportunities to abuse vulnerable women.

Advertisement

It’s hard to even find words to describe that kind of behavior, her law partner, Darren Kavinoky, said. “It’s sadistic. It tortures them both mentally and physically.”

Leonard Levine, an attorney for Heaps, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. He told The Washington Post this year that Heaps was adamant about his innocence and expected to be fully exonerated at trial.

Heaps was acquitted of three counts of sexual battery by fraud, three counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and one count of sexual exploitation of a patient, and jurors did not reach agreement on multiple others: three counts of sexual battery by fraud, four counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and two counts of sexual exploitation of a patient.

“The trauma Dr. Heaps inflicted on the very people he had sworn to care for is immeasurable,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “While we respect the jurors’ decisions on the acquitted counts, we are obviously disappointed.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors have not yet made a decision on whether to retry the hung counts.

The university investigated complaints in 2018 that included sexual misconduct and reported him to law enforcement and the Medical Board of California. Heaps, 65, was arrested in 2019 and charged with 21 counts of felony sexual abuse.

UCLA Health announced a class-action settlement of $73 million with an estimated 5,700 claimants in 2020. This year, they had additional settlements with more than 500 claimants totaling $640 million more.

“UCLA Health is grateful for the patients who came forward,” according to a statement from the organization. “Sexual misconduct of any kind is reprehensible and intolerable. Our overriding priority is providing the highest quality care while ensuring that patients feel safe, protected and respected.”

Advertisement

Several other schools have confronted similar massive scandals in recent years involving complaints of sexual abuse by university doctors.

The University of Southern California agreed to pay more than $1 billion to settle allegations that a former gynecologist, George Tyndall, had abused patients at the university’s student health center for decades. Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to hundreds of alleged victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar. And the University of Michigan agreed to pay nearly $500 million earlier this year to resolve claims by more than 1,000 people who said a former sports doctor, Robert E. Anderson, molested them during medical examinations.

GiftOutline Gift Article