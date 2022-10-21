Half of Virginia high school out with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

More on local education

The latest: In protest of Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy, Virginia students walked out of classes across the state. Some of Virginia’s trans kids fear being outed by Youngkin’s policy.

K-12 classrooms: Fairfax County students with disabilities are disproportionately suspended, a new report has found. The XQ Institute’s $25 million grant will help D.C. students redesign their high schools.

On campus: To ease tuition costs, George Mason University has approved a tuition credit for in-state undergraduate students. At the University of Maryland, two dorms will be named after Black students who broke barriers on campus. Additionally, the U.S. News & World Report’s rankings have been facing questions, complaints and competition.