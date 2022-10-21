Half of Virginia high school out with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Half the student body of a Virginia high school has fallen ill, leading the district to cancel athletics and activities for the school through Sunday.
The onslaught of cases at Stafford comes as the nation enters flu season — one that is likely to coincide with a resurgence of coronavirus cases spurred by holiday travel and the emergence of new strains of the virus, The Washington Post has reported.
More on local education
The latest: In protest of Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy, Virginia students walked out of classes across the state. Some of Virginia’s trans kids fear being outed by Youngkin’s policy.
K-12 classrooms: Fairfax County students with disabilities are disproportionately suspended, a new report has found. The XQ Institute’s $25 million grant will help D.C. students redesign their high schools.
On campus: To ease tuition costs, George Mason University has approved a tuition credit for in-state undergraduate students. At the University of Maryland, two dorms will be named after Black students who broke barriers on campus. Additionally, the U.S. News & World Report’s rankings have been facing questions, complaints and competition.