Fairfax school board member apologizes for using slur in meeting

A member of the Fairfax County School Board apologized Friday for using a derogatory term for people with intellectual disabilities during a meeting the previous evening. Karen Keys-Gamarra, a child advocate and lawyer who has been an at-large member of the school board since 2017, made the comment in an aside to another board member, but it was was picked up on a microphone. “We can’t be this,” she started, and used the disparaging word.

“I deeply apologize for my words because that’s not what is in my heart,” Keys-Gamarra said in her statement. She said she “did not intend an offensive word to refer to any particular person or the parent community” and said she was “frustrated” because the board did not “allow a parent to finish her point.”

But, she added, “I know that word has historically been used to ridicule and demean others.”

A community member had been reading a statement against anti-racist efforts in the school system on behalf of someone who could not attend because of a family emergency. Fairfax board rules bar participants from speaking on behalf of others. Keys-Gamarra and three others voted to suspend that rule, but the motion failed and the woman could not complete her statement.

Keys-Gamarra is a supporter of anti-racism in education and earlier in the meeting backed a proposed resolution in which the board promised to protect educators who “fear that implementing these necessary curricular improvements could lead to personal or professional harm.”

As a candidate and now as Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin (R) has attacked efforts to teach students about racism; one of his first acts was to ban teaching “divisive concepts.” Schools and school board members, Fairfax included, have been threatened by opponents of racial equity initiatives.

The resolution ultimately was softened to exclude specific references to anti-racism and the political climate while saying the board would “support educators … who respect the diverse perspectives, cultures, religions, ethnicities, abilities, sexual orientation, and gender identity of our community.”

Two candidates for the school board dropped out of the race last month after being caught on video laughing at a student with autism for his performance of the national anthem.

