D.C.-area officials vow to improve low student math, reading scores

Officials in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. decried a pandemic-fueled drop in students’ performance on major national assessments Monday, with some promising to devote money and time to fund tutoring programs that will help children catch up to where they should be. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The remarks from Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury and D.C. State Superintendent of Education Christina Grant came as the National Center for Education Statistics released a report showing that student math and reading scores on the National Assessment of Education Progress, or NAEP — known as “the nation’s report card” — have declined across the country.

Nationally, math scores for eighth grade fell by eight points between 2019 and 2022, while fourth-grade math scores fell by five points, representing the steepest decreases in two decades.

The Washington region is not immune to the trend: In Virginia and Maryland, reading and math scores dropped significantly this year for fourth-graders and eighth-graders. The District experienced the largest drops in math and fourth-grade reading, but eighth-grade reading scores held steady from 2019 — representing a bright spot in otherwise sobering data, Grant said.

In response, leaders are vowing heavy investments to improve students’ performance. Youngkin debuted a seven-step plan Monday that includes spending $30 million on “learning recovery grants” meant to support a range of tutoring options including small-group sessions and online lessons. He also asked schools to consider paying parents to serve as volunteer tutors in their local schools.

Officials in the District said they will spend nearly $1 billion in federal stimulus funds on efforts that include tutoring, summer programs and curriculum changes. About $40 million is slated for frequent, small-group tutoring, with plans to provide services to more than 8,000 children over the next two years.

Among leaders in the D.C. area, Youngkin was harshest in his assessment of the dropping scores. In a speech Monday, he lambasted the leadership of previous Democratic administrations, taking particular issue with a 2017 revision of school accreditation standards that allowed students’ academic progress to count toward accreditation along with their tests scores, as well as with pandemic-era decisions to shutter schools for safety reasons. A well-known champion of parents’ rights, Youngkin also criticized previous administrations for paying too little attention to parents. His arguments Monday echo criticisms he has offered before.

The fallen scores show what happens “when state leaders lower academic standards, dismantle accountability, fail to support and honor teachers and ignore parents,” Youngkin said. “We must empower parents, empower teachers and have high expectations for all students.”

In Virginia, fourth-grade reading scores dropped an average of 10 points between 2019 and 2022 while fourth-grade math scores dropped by 9 points. Eighth-grade reading scores, by contrast, held almost steady, falling only two points between 2019 and 2022, while eighth-grade math scores dropped eight points.

Youngkin said he is directing the Board of Education to revise state testing standards to make them more rigorous this spring, and that he is launching partnerships with national education groups like Khan Academy to offer students free group math tutoring and homework support. He also urged districts to better spend the millions in pandemic relief funding they have received.

He also said Virginia must make it easier and more attractive to become a teacher and overhaul its accreditation system. He said Virginia will soon debut an “easy-to-navigate platform” that lets parents, students and teachers track their academic progress. Youngkin had outlined many of these steps previously in a May report on student achievement and a September announcement about teacher shortages.

The newest initiative is the $30 million that is going toward the learning recovery grants. Youngkin said parents will be able to apply for the grants starting in January.

“These grants will support a range of options, like one-on-one lessons with a retired teacher, or virtual tutoring,” Youngkin said.

Still, the news is not all bad — Virginia students appear to be doing at least as well as or somewhat better than students nationally.

Fourth-grade students scored two points below the national average reading score (216) and three points above the national average math score (235). Eighth-grade students scored one point above the national average reading score (259) and six points above the national average in math (273).

The NAEP also measures how many students score “at or above basic" on their tests, which educational analysts have said is the best indicator of whether a student is at grade level. Here again, Virginia students were about on par with national performance.

Seventy-five percent of Virginia fourth-graders scored basic or higher in math, compared to 74 percent nationally. Sixty percent of Virginia fourth-graders scored basic or higher in reading, compared to 61 percent nationally. Meanwhile, 65 percent of Virginia eighth-graders scored basic or above in math — compared to 60 percent nationally; and 69 percent of Virginia eighth-graders scored basic or above in reading, compared to 68 percent nationally.

In Maryland, the largest decline was observed in math scores — about 69 percent of fourth-graders and 75 percent of Maryland eighth-graders scored at or below basic achievement in math.

The average fourth-grade reading score was 212 this year; in 2019, it was 220. Similarly, for eighth-graders, the reading score this year was 259. In 2019, it was 264.

In math, the average scale score was 229 for the state’s fourth-graders. In 2019, it was 239. Eighth-graders’ average math score was 269 this year, down from 280 in 2019.

The scores for White students remained unchanged, except for in eighth-grade math. Black students experienced decreases in fourth-grade math, eighth-grade reading and eighth-grade math. Hispanic students saw decreases in fourth-grade reading and math, and eighth-grade math, according to the results.

Both grade levels of economically disadvantaged students saw declines in reading and math.

Choudhury said the results confirmed that learning suffered through the pandemic and opportunity gaps persisted for the state’s Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students. He added that the state has seen a downward trend in scores since 2013, and that “a return to normal is not good enough.”

“The current struggles of our students cannot be solely attributed to the pandemic,” Choudhury said in a statement.

Solutions “must be innovative, collaborative and bold,” he said, as the state implements the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a landmark education bill that funnels billions into public schools over nearly the next 10 years​ with investments including boosting teacher pay and increasing special education funding.

D.C. schools saw a 10-point decline in eighth-grade math. Fourth-graders, a group of students who have had 40 percent of their time in school interrupted by the pandemic, lost the most ground in the subject, with a near 12-point drop in scores. Fourth-grade reading scores fell by 8 points.

Grant said the city was prepared for these results and expressed optimism at reversing the trends.

“We should not lose sight of the fact that we have closed the gap with other states over time,” she said, “and we can continue to do so with the strategic investments we have in place to accelerate learning.”

