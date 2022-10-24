Loudoun school board race partisan, tense and a test of GOP appeal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This fall’s race for two Loudoun school board seats is tight and partisan, with the candidates’ agendas seemingly determined by their political affiliation — and with all six candidates grappling with some families’ lingering anger over the way the school district handled a high-profile pair of student sexual assaults. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The two seats up for reelection are those representing the districts of Leesburg and Broad Run, with three candidates seeking each seat. Although school boards are ostensibly nonpartisan, each race has a Republican, a Democrat and an independent or moderate candidate. The Republicans are broadly focused on school safety and parents’ rights, while Democrats are zeroing in on literacy education and staff recruitment, and the independent candidates are prioritizing achievement gaps in education, the needs of special education students and greater communication with parents.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is also exerting influence on the campaign, with the Republican candidates largely echoing the education-related talking points he successfully relied on to gain the governorship in 2021. The governor has frequently blasted the Loudoun school district for its response to the sexual assaults, which his administration is now investigating. Youngkin unsuccessfully attempted to force all nine members of the school board to stand for reelection this November, rather than just the two who were slated to do so.

Advertisement

Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington, said the results of the Loudoun race could be a bellwether for the Republican Party nationally, many of whose members would like to imitate Youngkin’s success last year in Virginia.

“Loudoun County has really become ground zero in Republican efforts to win back the suburbs,” he said. “If the renewed Republican efforts translate to gains in Loudoun, you can expect similar efforts elsewhere.”

The trio competing for the Broad Run seat are Nick Gothard, a 22-year-old nonprofit program manager; Tiffany Polifko, a 40-year-old behavior analyst who provides treatment for children with autism; and Andrew Hoyler, a 26-year-old commercial airline pilot who currently serves on the school board. The three competing for the Leesburg seat are Lauren Shernoff, 38, a part-time Loudoun teacher; Michael Rivera, a 56-year-old sheriff’s office deputy; and Erika Ogedegbe, a 52-year-old chief data architect at American University. (Leesburg area incumbent Tom Marshall withdrew from the race in August after failing to receive endorsements from the county’s teachers group or the Democratic Party, among other reasons, according to news reports.)

Advertisement

Ogedegbe and Gothard received the endorsement of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, while Polifko and Rivera won endorsements from the Loudoun County Republican Committee. Hoyler identifies as an independent and Shernoff wrote in an email that she refused to accept an endorsement from either political party because “the school board is supposed to be … nonpartisan.”

Increasing the competitive nature of the race, the six candidates have collectively raised tens of thousands of dollars as of late October. The fundraising is not unusually large for a school board election — especially in recent years, when fraught fights over what schools should teach about race, racism, history, gender and sexuality have seen school board races across the country draw hundreds of thousands of dollars from conservative political action committees or wealthy individuals.

Asked what they think are the biggest problems facing the school district, both Republican candidates said they believe parents have insufficient rights over their children’s education. Polifko said she is displeased that sexually explicit books are available to children in school libraries and that she does not believe grading policies are sufficiently rigorous.

Advertisement

In an email, Rivera listed “student and teacher safety” as his top concern. He also shared displeasure with Loudoun’s handling of the sexual assaults: When a student committed a sexual assault on one campus last year, the district transferred the juvenile to another, where he committed a second assault. Rivera said the school board, superintendent and top staff should have been more upfront with the public about the assaults.

“The manner in which the assaults were investigated and communicated were a catalyst in Loudoun that exposed just how morally vacant and corrupt the school board was and continues to be,” he said.

Rivera said he believes Loudoun’s leadership should have lost their jobs over the sexual assaults, as did Polifko.

These candidates’ platforms are resonating with some conservative parents — including Ian Prior, a Loudoun father and former Trump administration official who leads the parents’ rights group Fight for Schools. Prior said Fight for Schools has decided not to endorse any candidate in the race, but that he would prefer not to see either of the Democratic candidates (Gothard and Ogedegbe) elected.

Advertisement

“I do think [the candidates] are hitting the important points,” Prior said. “The issue of parental rights especially.”

By contrast, the Democratic candidates wrote in emails that they have different priorities. Ogedegbe said she thinks Loudoun needs to improve its early literacy teaching, improve its staff recruitment and retention and augment its communication with families. Gothard likewise said he is worried about literacy education and teacher recruitment and retention, as well as failing school infrastructure.

“These issues strike at the core of our education system and require policy-driven representatives that will tirelessly work to address them,” Gothard wrote.

Asked about Loudoun’s handling of the sexual assaults, Gothard and Ogedegbe were less harsh in their judgments than their Republican competitors. Gothard said he takes sexual assault very seriously and that he was frustrated that some of the details of what happened remain unknown by the public. But he did not call for the firing of top Loudoun school officials.

Advertisement

Ogedegbe wrote in an email that “it is very clear that something went terribly wrong” and that her “heart goes out to all those who have been impacted by these crimes.” She said she is unsure if the superintendent or other administrators should have lost their jobs because she does not know the full facts of the case.

These candidates’ campaigns are earning them appreciation from more liberal-leaning parents, including the members of the progressive parents’ group Loudoun 4 All. The group wrote in a statement that “Ogedegbe and Gothard have worked to refocus their campaigns on real issues,” as compared to their Republican counterparts. Both candidates have also been endorsed by the Loudoun Education Association teachers’ group.

Sandy Sullivan, president of the association, said in an interview that Gothard and Ogedegbe have the right priorities and would take the correct approach to leading the Loudoun school system.

Advertisement

“We have to take care of kids as individuals, and that is truly a goal of both those candidates — early literacy, they know that’s a big concern,” said Sullivan, whose association has roughly 3,400 members. “Both Nick and Erika are exceptional candidates, they have deep roots in our communities, they’re consensus-builders and peacemakers.”

Meanwhile, independent candidates Shernoff and Hoyler are both worried primarily by students’ academic performance. Shernoff wrote in an email that the Loudoun district needs to combat learning loss from the coronavirus pandemic, improve its offerings for special education students and implement a new literacy curriculum. Similarly, Hoyler wrote that Loudoun must narrow academic achievement gaps and figure out ways to better accommodate its special education students.

Both candidates also emphasized the need for Loudoun school officials to speak more often, and with greater honesty, to parents. Shernoff wrote that Loudoun’s leadership must work on its “transparency and accountability, two way communication, and parental involvement.”

Advertisement

Hoyler wrote: “Our community needs a transparent representative who prioritizes open and honest communication.”

When it comes to campaign funding, Shernoff, assisted by large donations from her family, has far outpaced her competitors.

In Leesburg, Ogedegbe reported she has raised $12,768, with 71 percent of the money coming from her neighbors, family, friends and current and former colleagues. Rivera said he has raised about $13,000, mostly from individuals’ private donations. Shernoff said she has raised $53,940.

“We’ve self-funded 10%, had the support of my incredible family … at 40%, and have had over 70 unique in-kind and cash donors that have supported our mission accounting for the other 50%,” she wrote.

In Broad Run, Gothard said he has pulled in more than $16,000. He said most of his donors are educators and that the average individual donation is around $40. Hoyler said he has raised $10,000 from “individuals from both sides of the political spectrum,” although he has accepted no money from parties, political action committees or special interest groups. Polifko did not respond to a question asking about her funding.

Advertisement

Shannon Pecora, a parent of two Loudoun County students, said she is overall displeased that so much of the school board race is focusing on issues that have become political footballs — for example, concerns over parents’ rights and displeasure with the handling of the sexual assault cases — and that she is further distressed by the fact both races are so nakedly partisan.

She said Youngkin is using Loudoun as “his testing grounds where he can work out his own political aspirations [and] unfortunately, there are many Loudoun residents who fall for rhetoric over reality — and more unfortunately, they allow that to steer their votes.”

Pecora added: “The School Board, at its true core, is not a political stage. There is nothing ‘liberal’ or ‘conservative’ in ideology that belongs in the workings of the school board.”

GiftOutline Gift Article