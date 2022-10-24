Gunman kills two at St. Louis high school, dies after gunfight, police say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A man opened fire at a St. Louis high school Monday morning, leaving a teenage girl and an adult woman dead and several others wounded before being fatally wounded by police, according to school and police officials. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at the Central Visual and Performing Arts, a specialty high school of about 400 students known as CVPA, in the southwestern corner of the city. Police arrived a couple of minutes later to find students running from the building and reporting that the man had a long gun, according to Michael Sack, the St. Louis Police commissioner.

Police confronted the gunman, estimated to be about 20 years old, and exchanged gunfire with him, Sack said. He was taken to the hospital along with seven others, where he was pronounced dead. Police had not identified him late Monday morning local time.

One woman died at a hospital and a teen died at the scene. The wounded victims had a range of injuries from shrapnel and gunshots, Sack said.

“It’s terrible to think about,” the police commissioner said. “Here is a safe place where kids go to learn, to grow, to develop, and something like this happens. it’s just heartbreaking.”

Students who fled were being reunited with their parents at Gateway School. The building where the shooting occurred was searched by responding officers, then by a SWAT team. A bomb dog was also in use, and authorities were patrolling the area.

A vehicle believed to belong to the shooter was located by police. Sack said he did not believe there were additional threats to the area.

According to a tally kept by The Washington Post, there have been at least 33 school shootings this year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

