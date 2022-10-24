U-Md. to cover tuition and fees for low-income state residents

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The University of Maryland in College Park said Monday that it is enhancing efforts to attract low-income students by launching a new need-based financial aid program called the Terrapin Commitment. The program starts in January and will ensure that tuition and fees are covered for in-state full-time students who are eligible for federal Pell Grants and have unmet financial need after scholarships, grants and family contributions.

The program will provide up to $20 million in aid annually to students from the state of Maryland. It is the largest single-year investment in need-based scholarships at the university, U-Md. officials said.

“We don’t want any of our students who are from certain socioeconomic backgrounds who are Pell-eligible to really carry any loans or any debt going forward,” U-Md. President Darryll J. Pines said in an interview. He said he hopes the program will enable students to “come to school, have minimal work-study if possible, and simply just be able to focus on their education, and do well and take the next step for their families.”

The U-Md. aid program joins similar efforts at other universities to help attract more students from diverse backgrounds. “Education is sort of the great equalizer that gives people opportunity,” Pines said.

Princeton University, for example, currently covers tuition, room and board for students from families making less than $65,000 and announced last month that it will expand that aid to most families making up to $100,000 starting in fall 2023.

“In alignment with our Fearlessly Forward strategic plan, we continue to find new and meaningful ways to invest in people and communities,” U-Md. Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice said in a news release. “Our investments in need-based financial aid better position us to serve the people of our state — opening the door for more Marylanders to attend a world-class flagship institution.”

