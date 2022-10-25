Bowie parents oppose Prince George’s school closure proposal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A group of parents in Prince George’s County is pushing back against plans to close their local elementary school next year as part of the school system’s proposed boundary changes. Pointer Ridge Elementary School in Bowie, which is at about half of its enrollment capacity, is one of four schools in the county that could be consolidated under the new boundary plan by next school year.

But Pointer Ridge parents say that enrollment is expected to increase in the coming years due to major housing developments underway in Bowie and the school space is needed. They worry that other Bowie elementary schools where their students would be sent will likely become overcrowded. They also say the shift will cause a burden on transportation plans because their students will need buses to get to the combined schools, especially as the school system has struggled with bus driver shortages.

Advertisement

“No one is in favor of it, and it doesn’t make sense,” said Darius Hyman, who has a fourth- grader at the elementary school. Hyman, who is also president of the school’s parent teacher association, has been rallying parents to protest the proposal.

During a rally outside the school system’s offices this week, parents waved signs and chanted, “Keep the kids safe. No overcrowding.” They have also launched a letter-writing campaign, which has accumulated over 1,100 participants since it was started this week. A petition started by Pointer Ridge parent and alumna Sarah Creel has over 2,900 signatures to preserve the school.

The school system began reviewing its boundaries because some schools — especially in the north part of the county — were struggling with overcrowding. School officials say the proposal would balance enrollment at schools as the county’s population grows, and move students out of older buildings into more updated facilities.

Pointer Ridge — located in south Bowie — is a little over 50 percent utilized, with about 300 students enrolled according to the latest data. Its parent community boasts its rating on the Maryland Report Card, which shows it has 4 out of 5 stars.

Advertisement

Creel, who started the petition to keep the school open, said Pointer Ridge is community-driven and the teachers have always cared about the children. She trusts the teachers with her second grade son, who has Tourette syndrome and whose tics, or involuntary movements and vocal outbursts, worsen when he’s anxious.

“I’m really concerned because he’s finally settled into a routine after the pandemic at school,” she said. “I’m really thinking we can have a good turnaround year, because he’s falling a little bit behind from last year and the pandemic … but that will be derailed by a new school.”

Other elementary school parents hope school system CEO Monica Goldson will make changes to the proposal before it’s presented to the board.

Sammy Pulliam, a parent of a third-grader at Whitehall Elementary School in Bowie, recommended that no schools in the area be consolidated as chair of the District 5 Boundary Task Force. The group — which was started by community members with former school board member Raaheela Ahmed — suggested Goldson look at other solutions, like voluntary transfers and enforcing regular residency checks to ensure students are attending their zoned schools to even out enrollment.

Meghan Gebreselassie, a spokeswoman for the school district, said that the current proposal that includes closing Pointer Ridge, were recommendations from the district’s consultant and advisory committee. Goldson will review the feedback and offer a final recommendation to the board, which will vote on a finalized plan Nov. 10.

GiftOutline Gift Article