University of Florida faculty has ‘no confidence’ in Sasse selection

Days before University of Florida trustees are set to interview Sen. Ben Sasse, the sole finalist for the presidency of the flagship school, debate over the selection has intensified across the campus. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Thursday, the university’s faculty senate passed a no confidence resolution with a vote of 72-16. Earlier in the week, a faculty union had criticized Sasse’s selection. And UF’s outgoing president said this week that the school would enforce a rule banning protests in campus buildings after student demonstrators disrupted a visit previous visit by Sasse to the campus.

Faculty members said the vote was against “a flawed process” that led to Sasse becoming the only finalist for the job. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led state legislature this year changed the way university and college presidents are chosen, making the process more secretive.

The position is one of the highest paid public jobs in Florida; current UF President Kent Fuchs makes more than $1.4 million a year.

Some on the Gainesville campus are strongly supportive of Sasse. Amanda Phalin, faculty senate chair, said this week that she believes Sasse would be a transformational leader for UF. “I’m excited about what he has to offer,” said Phalin, who is also a member of the university’s board of trustees. “I think he’s the right choice.”

But at a university where political influence and academic freedom have been intensely debated in recent years, the sudden emergence of Sasse as the only finalist prompted resolutions condemning the choice — and an emergency meeting of faculty leaders.

“The next President should come already equipped to lead an institution of this caliber rather than aiming to learn on the job,” the Faculty Senate resolution read. “Anything less will result in a lack of faith in leadership. The process of the thirteenth Presidential search, conducted in accordance with the updated Florida State Bill 520, has undermined the trust and confidence of the University of Florida Faculty Senate in the selection of the sole finalist Dr. Ben Sasse.”

The law, passed this spring, exempts applicants for the presidency of Florida universities from some of the state’s open-records requirements.

That prevented UF faculty members from learning about other candidates, the faculty senate resolution noted, and “members were informed that multiple well-qualified candidates who are leaders at higher education institutions were unwilling to be named as finalists due to the 21-day public notification requirement.”

Some faculty leaders warmly endorsed Sasse at a faculty senate meeting last week, saying he had convinced them with his vision for UF and responses to their concerns about politicization of the university. Several faculty members echoed that support Thursday.

“I still view him as kind of an accidental politician,” said David Bloom, chairman of the Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, who served on the search committee.

Bloom added: “I don’t think his Republican affiliations will hurt with negotiations with the state legislature.”

But other faculty members remained skeptical. On Wednesday, the UF chapter of the United Faculty of Florida passed a resolution expressing deep concern with the choice of Sasse as a finalist. “We applaud the UF Student Government for its vote to condemn both the search process and its result,” they said in a statement, urging faculty senators to support the vote of no confidence in the presidential search process at the Thursday meeting

Paul Ortiz, a professor of history who is president of the union on campus, said students and faculty members have worked hard to be at UF. “And then they have a process that essentially refutes all of that, and says, ‘We’re just going to allow this person to waltz in and be president because he’s a sitting U.S. senator.’ It’s an insult. And that’s how the faculty and many of the students have responded.”

“You know, we don’t have anything against this individual,” Ortiz said of Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska. “I’ve been told he’s a major force inside the Beltway. That’s fine. That’s great. But he has no academic credentials, and that’s the thing that’s troubling.”

Sasse earned his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, his doctorate in history from Yale University and served as president of Midland University in Nebraska before his election to the Senate.

But some faculty said that falls short of qualifications for leading a large research university. They said they would like to see more evidence of academic writing and experience advising graduate students, for example.

The Independent Alligator, a campus newspaper, wrote in an editorial, “For a university that’s been under fire in recent years for being a political pawn of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the choice is a bad look at best.”

Some faculty and students have objected to Sasse’s 2015 remarks opposing the Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges that established a constitutional right to same-sex marriage, and questioned whether he can be supportive of all people on the public university campus.

A crowd of protesters gathered when Sasse visited campus earlier this month, with students shouting and chanting, “banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture and making it difficult for audience members to hear Dr. Sasse’s responses,” current president Fuchs wrote in a message to the campus community earlier this week.

Fuchs said he was protecting everyone’s right to speak and be heard with the resumption of a rule that he acknowledged had not been enforced in recent years: “To ensure that those rights are protected at upcoming events,” he wrote, “the university will resume enforcement of a regulation on the books for at least two decades, prohibiting protests inside campus buildings.”

