Virginia guidelines limiting rights for transgender students delayed

An order that would restrict the rights of transgender students in Virginia schools will not take effect until at least late November, according to the state’s department of education. Known as “model policies,” the guidance was released by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration in September. It directed the state’s 133 school districts to adopt guidelines directing transgender students to school facilities and programs that match their birth sex. It also stipulates that students who want to change their name or gender on official school records can do so only if their family submits legal documentation, and that school staff cannot refer to students by their desired name or pronoun unless their parents request the change in writing.

The order could have taken effect as early as Thursday, following the end of a 30-day public comment period on the measure. But Jillian Balow, superintendent of public instruction, has said the education department would take time to review the comments and possibly make recommendations based on the feedback, said Charles Pyle, an agency spokesman.

However, because the measure received comments saying the guidance contradicts existing state law, implementation will be delayed an additional 30 days, per a state regulation, Pyle said, referencing the state’s code. Now, the education department will respond to those comments.

Youngkin (R) and supporters of the guidelines have said the directives are about ensuring parents rights and bringing them into issues pertaining to gender. Opponents argue the policies are illegal and would create dangerous situations for LGBTQ students.

In the month since the model policies were introduced, reaction from residents, school districts and organizations in Virginia has been mixed. The measure has received more than 71,000 comments through an online portal, although it is unclear how many people who submitted statements live in Virginia or out of state, Pyle said.

Shelly Arnoldi, who has four students enrolled in Fairfax County Public Schools, said she was happy that Youngkin rolled out the new policy, since it brought parents into the discussion.

“I can’t believe they had a policy that was otherwise,” said Arnoldi, 53. “I’ve known parents who have had their children keep things from them, and they were shocked at the end of the school year that teachers were calling them by a different name.”

Arnoldi, who posted her support in the comment portal, added education department officials should travel to school districts to speak to parents directly, or survey families to get their thoughts, rather than relying on the public comment forum. She said the online process could be subject to activist groups and others, which would not fully represent the parents’ voice.

But Bridget Weston, who has a third-grader in Arlington Public Schools, said the guidelines create “a more dangerous and hostile school environment that’s really targeting a subsection of children,” Weston said in an interview with The Post. She also commented through the education department’s portal.

Some school systems, including Culpeper County Public Schools, have embraced the guidelines. Last month, Culpeper officials said the system was already in compliance, requiring staff to use the names and pronouns listed on a student’s record, and families who want to make changes to submit a request to their school’s principals, among other rules.

But other systems have not been as supportive. In Loudoun County, leaders are considering the model policies and whether they will require the district to change its existing protocols, according to a statement. Still, the district “will continue to provide a learning environment that is safe, welcoming, affirming, and academically rigorous for all students,” the statement said.

In Alexandria, the city’s school board submitted comments asking that school divisions not be required to enforce the guidelines, said Meagan L. Alderton, the group’s chair.

“Now that the public comment period has closed, we will wait to see what the final outcome is for this process and any new information that we receive from the governor’s administration,” Alderton said, adding the body is not considering any legal action.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia did not say if it was planning any litigation, but the group said it expects state education officials to review the public’s comments closely.

“Impacted people — including thousands of students who walked out of school in protest of policies — have been very clear that these policies will cause them clear harm, and we’ll be closely monitoring [Virginia Department of Education’s] policies to ensure that they create safe and welcoming school environments for LGBTQ+ students,” said Eden Heilman, legal director for ACLU-VA.

The state’s branch of the NAACP has also sharply opposed the measure. “A student’s first amendment right does not end at the schoolhouse door,” Robert N. Barnette Jr., the group’s president, said in a statement.

Del. Danica A. Roem, the first openly transgender member of the Virginia House of Delegates, said she expects there will be legal action now that the comment period has ended.

The Prince William Democrat referred to policies put in place just two years ago by Younkin’s Democratic predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam (D). The former governor’s version mandated that transgender students be granted access to restrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities that matched their gender identity. It also stipulated that schools let transgender students participate in school programs matching their gender identity, and required that districts and teachers accept and use students’ gender pronoun and identity, without question.

But school boards have been allowed to reject those guidelines, Roem said. “Even if the governor is now saying, ‘they’re mandatory, I expect them to be followed,’ that is not the precedent that he has set.”

