Penn State scraps center touted as ‘just the beginning’ of racial justice

Pennsylvania State University is scrapping much-touted plans for a Center for Racial Justice that began amid a civil rights movement responding to the police killing of George Floyd and after allegations surfaced that the university routinely failed to hire and retain Black faculty members. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The university said Thursday that it would instead focus on existing efforts, pledging to invest as much in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives as it would have spent on the center over the next five years. Penn State suggested that it would, among other efforts, enhance coordination for initiatives such as the university’s Africana Research Center and Antiracist Development Institute.

“I have determined that enhancing support for current efforts by people who know Penn State best will be more impactful than investing in a new venture,” university president Neeli Bendapudi said in a release.

Penn State initially pledged to form the center to “address the challenges of racism, racial bias and community safety that persist in our nation.” It was supposed to create a fellowship program that would fund research for faculty, create scholarship opportunities for students and otherwise support the university in advancing diversity. Then-university president Eric Barron called it “just the beginning” and part of a broader action plan “in the wake of senseless tragedies.”

The university announced a search for the center’s founding director in March, but a report this month from local news outlet Spotlight PA suggested that funding for the project had not been allocated. It is not clear how much funding was meant to be directed to the center, though Penn State had an endowment of at least $4.6 billion in 2021. Representatives for the State College, Pa.,-based university were not immediately available for comment overnight Thursday.

The university’s decision to backtrack on the center struck a nerve, with critics drawing comparisons between the canceled project and a Penn State student group’s invitation for Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group, to speak at an event this month. After some initial resistance, the university stepped in and shut down the event over fears of escalating violence.

Bernice King, chief executive of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, wrote on Twitter in response to news of the scrapped center that diversity, equity and inclusion work is not the same as attempting to eradicate racism.

“We can have diversity, inclusion, and a semblance of equity, and still not have justice,” she said. “The Center could have helped get there at this institution and beyond.”

The university formally announced the formation of the racial justice center in 2021, more than a year after two Black professors released a report alleging that progress in hiring Black faculty had been “exceedingly slow and devoid of sustained commitment.”

According to the 2020 report, the number of African American professors at Penn State decreased from 105 in 2004 to 103 in 2018, and the number of Black professors who were tenured or on a tenure track fell by about 20 percent. Another report authored by Penn State faculty said that eight out of 10 Black professors reported experiencing racism at the University Park campus.

The reports called on the university to hire a more diverse faculty, increase diversity training and be accountable for the retention of Black staff. Barron, the then-president, told The Washington Post in a 2021 interview that Penn State must do more to hire and support Black professors.

“I have a responsibility not just to the sense of community here,” he said, “but the sense of safety here.”

Nick Anderson contributed to this report.

