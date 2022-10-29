In Montgomery Co., bus driver shortages anger parents, strand students

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In Montgomery County, a bus driver shortage has led to some schools having to excuse students from classes when their buses don't show. At others, parent volunteers are solicited to drive groups of bus riders to school in their personal cars.

The transportation woes seen since schools have reopened have continued, and parents argue their students are suffering because if it. The problems seemed to spike this week, with a number of schools sending emails to parents Friday about routes being unstaffed and buses being late.

Gizework Atraga got an email early Friday morning that the bus that takes her child to Montgomery Knolls Elementary School in Silver Spring wouldn’t be coming. Miscommunication later with a staff member led her to believe the bus would come at some point. But that information was wrong, and she found out from the principal that the bus wouldn’t be there.

Atraga’s second-grader was instead driven to school by her father. But Atraga said the incident was frustrating and disrupted the family’s entire day. For her, the short notice is not enough.

“They have to give you a heads up, so you can prepare,” Atraga, 35, said.

It wasn’t the first time it happened this school year. Even on the first day of classes, the bus didn’t show.

The school system, like many others, has struggled to staff routes amid a national driver shortage. Just over a week before school started, Montgomery County reported 70 open school bus driver positions; as of Friday, there were 32. Thirty people are in training, schools spokesman Chris Cram said. The problem hasn’t worsened, he said, but parents do have complaints. Last school year, the school system enlisted mechanics, supervisors and other employees to pick up routes as it worked to hire 100 new drivers before classes began.

In a newsletter to parents this month, the school system noted the local and national challenge to recruit and hire bus drivers. When a bus driver or attendant can’t come to work due to an illness or other reason, “it puts a strain on the system to keep that bus on the road,” the newsletter read.

The school system uses substitute drivers and multiple runs to keep as many buses on the road for school each day. Canceling a bus route is a last resort, according to the newsletter. If it happens, parents are supposed to be told the day before or by 6:15 a.m. the morning of. On Friday, dozens of routes were uncovered or delayed, according to the district’s website, which posts a lists of problem routes each day for morning and afternoon trips.

Cram said sometimes the notification doesn’t get to parents, since roughly 80 percent of the parent population has their contact information online. He added that the school system was looking into having a system like Prince George’s County Public Schools that posts real-time information on how far a bus is and when it’s projected to arrive.

Without reliable bus transportation, Montgomery County parents are having to scramble to work around the shortages. At Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, officials sent out an email Friday morning notifying parents that a bus route would not be running and that any student who could find other ways to school would receive a pass to class. Students who couldn’t find other transportation would be excused. The school’s parent-teacher association is looking into mapping public transportation routes that line up with school bus routes to help get students to school on time when the buses are delayed or don’t run.

Other parents are coordinating volunteers to help students get to class. At Silver Creek Middle School in Kensington, the parent-teacher association is working to expand a list of volunteers on days when buses don’t run. Those parents park their cars at an assigned bus stop and take the students waiting there to school. The PTA sends emails to families in the morning with the make, model and color of the vehicles that would get students to school. The school used parent drivers for at least three bus stops Friday, according to an email sent to families.

Shannon Ingram, a parent who lives in Olney, waits at the stop at 6:30 a.m. every day to see if a bus will come pick up her 13-year-old daughter. The eighth-grader attends Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring, a magnet school that is roughly a 45-minute commute from their home.

If no bus arrives by 6:40 a.m., Ingram and her family change their schedules to make sure the 13-year-old makes it to class on time.

“It’s about a broad problem all over, but especially for the kids in the magnet programs that are putting forth as much as they can to have themselves into these schools and have tried their hardest to get into these schools, to leave them high and dry,” Ingram said. “This just a slap in the face for these kids.”

But even if the bus has shown up on time, there have been other issues with getting her daughter to class. One time, the bus dropped her daughter off at the wrong school.

Pia Morrison, president of Montgomery’s chapter of the Service Employees International Union — which represents bus drivers, said many employees left when the pandemic began. She added that the school system — which is Maryland’s largest with more than 160,000 students — needs to reevaluate how much it pays employees and make sure the rate is competitive. From a fiscal standpoint, the school system is “falling behind in compensation,” she said.

Montgomery’s starting pay for drivers is $22.42 per hour (once you successfully complete the bus operator training), according to a hiring notice on the system’s website. Neighboring Prince George’s County offers a starting pay range of $20.32 to $39.97.

“We can’t continue to use old ways to solve new problems, so there needs to be a level of creativity,” Morrison said. “And that probably involves opening the organizational wallet.”

