Disabled kids fighting school placements ‘almost always lose,’ Va. suit says

Northern Virginia school systems grant fewer than 1 percent of requests from parents of children with disabilities seeking enrollment in schools that better accommodate their needs, according to data submitted in a civil rights lawsuit.

Plaintiffs allege the state's education department has "curated" officials who almost always decide cases in its favor, according to the class-action lawsuit filed in federal court last month by parents of an autistic student. The state has prevented disabled children from getting the educational support they need, the parents say, disadvantaging a generation of people with special needs.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, told the story of a student referred to only as “D.C.," a 19-year-old who suffers from autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and Tourette’s syndrome, among other disorders. Attorneys in the case shared the data with The Washington Post.

In 2008, according to the suit, Fairfax County Public Schools found D.C. eligible for special education services and placed him in a public school. There, the lawsuit says, D.C. struggled academically and behaviorally, exhibiting “severe aggressive behavior and violence” — sometimes including self-harm and ending with hospitalization.

When his parents, Trevor and Vivian Chaplick, asked that he be placed in a private residential program, their request was denied. Although a social worker warned the Chaplicks that they would lose, the suit said, they appealed anyway — and did lose in 2015.

During a second appeal in 2021, they filed Freedom of Information Act requests to determine how often parents like them won when challenging decisions about their disabled children’s care. What the Chaplicks found troubled them.

“Parents and disabled students in Virginia almost always lose, especially in Northern Virginia,” the suit said.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which protects disabled students, allows parents to appeal school placements. But between 2010 and July 2021, just three petitions out of 395 in Northern Virginia prevailed.

Across Virginia, the results were not much better, according to the data. Just 13 parents in 847 cases, or about 1.5 percent, successfully challenged school district decisions about their children’s placements. By comparison, the suit said almost 35 percent of California parents — the state with the most special needs students in the country — won such cases, as did around 15 percent of Maryland parents. Virginia served more than 169,000 disabled students from 2021 to 2022, officials said.

In an email, Virginia Department of Education spokesman Charles B. Pyle said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

“The department is committed to ensuring that students with disabilities receive all services and supports that they are entitled to under federal and state law,” he said.

In a statement, Fairfax County Public Schools said it couldn’t comment on ongoing litigation. “We stand ready to work with anyone to improve services and opportunities for our students,” the statement said.

But the Chaplicks say in their suit that Fairfax and the state failed to deliver appropriate educational resources despite their child’s desperate need.

“Most of the days we had to deal with his self-injurious behaviors,” Vivian Chaplick recalled. “He would self-harm himself. He would try to harm other people. It was a battle of trying to keep him safe.”

The suit alleges that Virginia’s education department “carefully curated” a slate of hearing officers who almost always find for the state.

These officers, who are attorneys certified by the state, can earn more than $40,000 on one case, the suit said. Because they have a financial interest in keeping the state happy — by winning referrals in exchange for denials — they are biased, according to the suit: Two-thirds of the state’s 22 officers examined in the suit have never ruled for parents statewide, nor have 83 percent in Northern Virginia.

It added that state officials “train [officers], pay them, appoint them ... all with the promise of a long-term, steady stream of income that requires no marketing expenses for hearing officers who simply refrain from biting the hand that feeds.” This creates a pool of “crony hearing officers” who, if they don’t support the state, may not get future cases.

“The result has been an entire generation of disabled children and their parents facing a near-insurmountable hurdle,” the suit said.

Trevor Chaplick, a corporate attorney, said raising a disabled child can be “one of most difficult parenting situations you can imagine.” Chaplick said he was thankful his family had resources to help his child, who now lives at his school. But the state doesn’t do enough to help those of limited means, according to Chaplick.

He recalled attending a self-defense class for parents of autistic children, learning techniques to keep themselves and their children safe during emotional outbursts.

“I’ll never forget sitting in that room seeing a cross section of society ... the poor, the middle-class,” he said. “These were people on edge financially and emotionally.”

The suit comes after the U.S. Department of Education faulted Virginia for failing to provide sufficient services for disabled students in 2020. A report from the nonprofit group the American Institutes for Research commissioned by the Fairfax school board released earlier this month also found disabled students in the state are more likely than their peers to be suspended and to fail state tests.

Callie Oettinger, an advocate for improving Virginia’s treatment of special-needs students, said in an interview that she battled Fairfax Public Schools for years after the system did not provide services she thinks were needed for her son, who is dyslexic.

Though Oettinger suspected her son had dyslexia as early as first grade, the school system refused to evaluate him until sixth grade, telling her that “boys are slower to read,” she said. (Fairfax County declined to discuss the case, citing privacy concerns.)

Once her son was diagnosed, the school system refused to provide a program Oettinger thought would be appropriate. A hearing officer agreed programming was needed, she said — but found the school had provided free and appropriate education as the law requires.

The result was inevitable: “We worked with him ourselves,” Oettinger said.

“That’s what parents do,” she said. “It rips families apart. It stresses out marriages. It puts stress on kids and siblings, and Fairfax County knows this is happening. And you see it happening over and over again.”

Bill Hogan, an investigative journalist formerly of the Center for Public Integrity and other news organizations, said he adopted his daughter at age 3 from Russia in 1993. She suffered multiple learning disabilities including dyslexia, he said, possibly because of the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome.

When she was a student in Fairfax County schools in the mid-1990s, he battled for years with the district, culminating in litigation. At one point, school experts said Hogan’s daughter would never learn to read — but they would not pay for placement at a private school that Hogan thought could help.

Hogan ended up paying out of pocket, then settling with the school system around the time his daughter turned 18. His daughter, now 33, is literate with a high-school diploma.

“The system didn’t help her,” he said. “I feel I helped her.”

