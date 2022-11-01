Trustees approve Sen. Ben Sasse as next University of Florida president

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Ben Sasse was unanimously chosen Tuesday to be the next president of the University of Florida by the university’s board of trustees, despite facing tough questions from some students and faculty over his higher education credentials and political views. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The decision, which is subject to approval by the State University System of Florida’s board of governors, came after nearly four hours of questions and answers that touched on everything from artificial intelligence to the Gator mascot to Chinese geopolitics.

Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, was named as the sole finalist for the UF post last month. If he accepts the job, he is expected to resign from the Senate in December. He would take office in early 2023, the university said.

UF trustees voiced support for Sasse’s vision to harness technological disruption to make Florida’s flagship university more nimble and relevant, promising great change even as he reassured faculty members that he supports academic freedom and the tenure system.

“I am grateful for the Board of Trustees’ unanimous vote and for their endorsement of our shared vision to make the University of Florida a world-changing institution and a pioneer in higher education,” Sasse said in a statement.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside the meeting — they were barred from entering — some wearing Sasse masks, and chanting, according to the campus newspaper the Florida Independent Alligator.

Protestors are walking up and down the side of the road chanting. pic.twitter.com/bt6piR1IMA — Makiya Seminera (@makseminera) November 1, 2022

In recent months, some faculty members have complained about excessive political influence on the public university, charging that Republicans in Tallahassee, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have threatened academic freedom.

Last week, the university’s faculty senate passed a no confidence resolution, criticizing what they said was a flawed selection process, and the UF chapter of the United Faculty of Florida passed a resolution expressing deep concern with the choice of Sasse as a finalist.

On Tuesday, Sasse pledged to leave partisan politics behind if selected as university president. He told the board members interviewing him that he is a romantic when it comes to the importance of education and the mission of the university. “The quest for knowledge and truth is a lifelong endeavor,” he said.

This is a developing story.

Paul Kane contributed to this report.

