D.C. council votes to delay the covid vaccine requirement for students

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to delay a coronavirus vaccine mandate for students ages 12 and older until next school year. In the meantime, lawmakers will review the requirement, which was passed in December. Councilmember Christina Henderson (I-At Large) indicated last month she would put forth emergency and temporary legislation to delay the plan, saying much has changed about the way health officials understand the virus since she introduced the legislation last year.

The mandate was set to take effect this school year, but to give more time for schools to prepare and students to get vaccinated, city officials extended the deadlines for compliance to Jan. 3.

However, families have been slow to get students vaccinated. Forty-four percent of children in the city’s traditional public schools are still unvaccinated, Henderson said during the legislative meeting Tuesday. That figure stood at about 45 percent in September.

Science around the coronavirus has also evolved, Henderson said. Recent guidance from D.C. Health, as well as other health agencies, have raised questions about whether policies surrounding the coronavirus should mirror guidance around the flu — meaning schools should strongly encourage, not require, students get shots, Henderson said in October.

“We went too far in requiring the mandate,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) during the council’s legislative breakfast Tuesday morning, adding that the District is among a minority of jurisdictions enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates. Mendelson introduced the measure to delay the mandate with Henderson.

