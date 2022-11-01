The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Education

D.C. council votes to delay the covid vaccine requirement for students

By
November 1, 2022 at 4:40 p.m. EDT
Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a clinic held by Community of Hope, outside the Washington School for Girls in southeast Washington, on May 19, 2021. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to delay a coronavirus vaccine mandate for students ages 12 and older until next school year.

In the meantime, lawmakers will review the requirement, which was passed in December. Councilmember Christina Henderson (I-At Large) indicated last month she would put forth emergency and temporary legislation to delay the plan, saying much has changed about the way health officials understand the virus since she introduced the legislation last year.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The mandate was set to take effect this school year, but to give more time for schools to prepare and students to get vaccinated, city officials extended the deadlines for compliance to Jan. 3.

However, families have been slow to get students vaccinated. Forty-four percent of children in the city’s traditional public schools are still unvaccinated, Henderson said during the legislative meeting Tuesday. That figure stood at about 45 percent in September.

Science around the coronavirus has also evolved, Henderson said. Recent guidance from D.C. Health, as well as other health agencies, have raised questions about whether policies surrounding the coronavirus should mirror guidance around the flu — meaning schools should strongly encourage, not require, students get shots, Henderson said in October.

“We went too far in requiring the mandate,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) during the council’s legislative breakfast Tuesday morning, adding that the District is among a minority of jurisdictions enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates. Mendelson introduced the measure to delay the mandate with Henderson.

Loading...