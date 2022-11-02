Prince George’s schools CEO recommends delaying closure of some schools

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County Schools CEO Monica E. Goldson recommended delaying the consolidation of two elementary schools Wednesday, after parents pushed back against an earlier boundary proposal that would have closed four campuses by next school year. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Goldson’s recommendation came as the system reaches its final steps in revising its school boundaries in an effort to balance enrollment in different parts of the county. Some schools — particularly in the northern part of the county — have struggled with overcrowding, and more students are projected to enroll in the school system in the coming years.

“While there is no perfect scenario, our hope is to present a plan that positions Prince George’s County Public Schools to address enrollment changes over the long-term,” Goldson said in a news release.

Under Goldson’s recommendation, Concord Elementary School in District Heights and Pointer Ridge Elementary School in Bowie would be consolidated in fall 2024. An earlier version proposed the two schools close ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

Advertisement

Goldson further recommended that boundary changes at 29 schools don’t take effect, as the shifts would have affected fewer than 20 students at each school, she noted. Those changes would have included moving students from Whitehall Elementary to Rockledge Elementary in Bowie and from Bond Mill Elementary to Scotchtown Hills Elementary in Laurel, among others.

She also suggested that students who are rising fifth- or eighth-graders who would have been affected by boundary changes stay at their current school for their final year. Siblings of those students can also stay for that year, under Goldson’s recommendation, though parents are responsible for transportation.

Bowie parents where schools were slated to close have spoken out against an earlier proposal made by the district’s consultant and advisory committee. During a rally outside the school system’s offices in October, they noted that enrollment would probably increase in their area in the coming years because of major housing developments. They argued that the school space would be needed to help prevent overcrowding. The group of parents has another rally planned Thursday.

Advertisement

Darius Hyman, Pointer Ridge’s parent-teacher association president, has helped coordinate the rallies. He said Goldson’s recommendation to delay consolidation was a step in the right direction, but there is still a concern that the community will face a possible school closure again in another year.

“At this moment, it is an opportunity for them to review the numbers that were very concerning as far as the growth of the community, what the ratios accurately look like, and give families the opportunity to start moving in to get the new influx of students that will be coming into the school zone,” said Hyman, 41.

The Prince George’s County Board of Education will vote on the school boundary proposal Nov. 10.

GiftOutline Gift Article