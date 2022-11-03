Confused about student loan forgiveness? Here’s what we know.

What’s the latest in the student loan forgiveness lawsuits?

There are several active lawsuits seeking to block Biden’s debt relief plan. Among them is a case brought by six states — Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina — alleging that the president overstepped his authority and threatened the revenue of state entities that profit from federal student loans.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a separate lawsuit, a federal judge in Texas declared the debt relief program unlawful, striking down the plan altogether. The Nov. 10 ruling from U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman of the Northern District of Texas handed a legal victory to the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative group that filed the lawsuit in October on behalf of two student loan borrowers.