Fairfax city poised to have first all-female school board in years

All five seats on the Fairfax City school board are up for election this November and for possibly the first time, all elected members will be women. Those women — Stacy Hall, Amit Hickman, Sarah Kelsey, Rachel McQuillen and Carolyn Pitches — are uncontested candidates running for the board governing the city’s four schools and the Fairfax Academy for Communications and the Arts within the high school. The city system enrolls more than 5,000 students, both from the city and certain areas of the county.

“As far as I know, this will be the first time that all five board members will be women,” said Pitches, the current board chair and only incumbent running for reelection. “So, it’s kind of a historic moment.”

At least one man has been elected to the board each election between 2000 and 2020, Virginia election data shows. Fairfax City Schools, which was formed in 1961, does not track candidate data, Susan Wiczalkowski, the school system’s executive assistant said in an email.

“To my knowledge there has never been an all-female school board in the city of Fairfax,” Wiczalkowski said.

Women across the United States make up the majority of teachers, principals and school administrators, though comparatively only make up half of school board members and less than 25 percent of superintendent positions, according to the National School Boards Association.

School boards across the United States also lack racial diversity, research shows. Additionally, LGBTQ people make up less than 1 percent of board members in the nation, according to a report by the LGBTQ Victory Institute.

In Fairfax City, this year’s candidates are all White women. There are no people of color on the board.

Representation matters

Pitches, 52, said she contacted people from across the community, asking them to run when current members Jon Buttram, Bob Reinsel, Toby Sorensen and Mitch Sutterfield decided this would be their last term.

“When you serve in an elected position, it’s work, it’s time and for a lot of people with children and who have jobs, it’s a sacrifice,” Pitches said. “Some people don’t have the ability to make that sacrifice for a number of reasons.”

John Singleton, a University of Rochester economics professor who researches school boards, said communities across the United States face this problem.

“It’s likely true that school boards are generally unrepresentative of the communities that they serve,” Singleton said. “In general, they're going to be more affluent. In general, they're going to be more White.”

People of color make up 46 percent of Fairfax City. They also represent at least roughly 50 to 60 percent of the city’s schools, school data shows. Hickman, 39, said the ballot did not reflect the local demographic.

“I'm thrilled to see more women stepping up to be involved in local politics,” Hickman said. “I think that's amazing. But it does, of course, mean that the board is not as diverse as we might want to see in a city with such diversity.”

Hall, 43, said she gets asked a lot about the ballot’s lack of representation. She believes the board will need to do more community engagement this term than has been done in a long time, she said. If board members can listen to residents’ perspectives, then they can better represent the community.

“This is not just, ‘We’re running the show, and it’s what we think,’ ” Hall said.

Commitment to inclusion

Between the four new candidates, a parent from each of the Fairfax City schools will be on the ballot. Three of the candidates also work in education outside of the school system, and two have a background in finance and accounting. One of the candidates is a stay-at-home mom.

School board members receive $4,600 a year, and the chair receives $5,600 annually.

Singleton said diversity is an important factor that can help improve school boards. But another factor is whether members of school boards work well together to effect change.

“You can potentially see a trade-off,” Singleton said. “Yes, the school board is potentially all women, but maybe it’s also a board that’s really functional.”

The city’s election comes at a time when polarized boards across the nation are grappling with how schools should teach students, debating issues such as critical race theory and LGBTQ education. In neighboring Loudoun County, Va., the tight race for two board seats is described as heavily partisan.

Kelsey, 42, said the Fairfax City board candidates have already met to discuss some of the issues they would like to tackle this term, such as potential overcrowding in classrooms or future renovations. She thinks the lack of competition for the positions has made their conversations a bit easier.

“It helps us already start to build an understanding with each other,” Kelsey said.

McQuillen, 41, said she wished the board reflected the community’s diversity but knew part of their work would be engaging diverse candidates for boards to come.

“We will definitely be seeking that out for sure,” she said.

