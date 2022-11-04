It may take longer for some public servants to see student loan relief

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A major student loan servicer is warning of delays in the processing of applications from a limited expansion of a debt forgiveness program for public servants. For the last year, the Biden administration has allowed social workers, teachers and other public servants to retroactively receive credit toward debt cancellation regardless of their type of federal loan or payment plan. The reprieve ended Oct. 31 and has so far resulted in more than 236,000 people receiving $14 billion in debt cancellation, according to the Education Department.

But there are hundreds of thousands of applications still awaiting review. And it’s going to take time.

On Friday, the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA), a quasi-state entity that manages student loans and grants for the Education Department, alerted borrowers to issues increasing processing times for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Applications under the waiver far exceeded expectations, according to the company, which has received more than 2 million forms since July. The volume of related mail and faxes to MOHELA is up over 750 percent, the company said. The servicer said it is also inundated with requests for refunds from borrowers who made payments during the pandemic payment pause.

Perhaps most pressing are delays in receiving files from the Education Department and other servicers that are needed to update payment counts and complete loan discharges, according to MOHELA. The company said it cannot write off loans or conduct other adjustments without the files, which contain millions of records that MOHELA said take weeks to process and absorb.

“We recognize that the impending loan forgiveness initiative, limited PSLF waiver ending and return to repayment start date are all creating anxiety and increased stress,” MOHELA wrote in a notice on its website. “This unprecedented situation is negatively impacting MOHELA’s high service standards, and we are challenged with circumstances beyond our control.”

The Education Department previously told borrowers it may take at least 90 business days for MOHELA to review forms amid the unprecedented volume of submissions. It explained that many factors impact processing times, including whether loans were with another servicer and required a transfer, or if the form had any missing fields.

But until now, there was no discussion of hiccups behind the scenes.

The Education Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In recent weeks, borrowers have taken to social media to complain about waiting hours to speak to MOHELA representatives about their applications.

The company said interest in President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, in addition to the waiver, led to a surge in calls and average wait times of 2 hours that have since decreased. MOHELA said it is hiring and has already upped staffing, adding almost 100 new employees per week. It is also offering extra pay for employment referrals, overtime hours and work schedule adjustments to mitigate wait times.

But Braxton Brewington, a spokesperson for the Debt Collective advocacy group, said, “There is no excuse for any student loan servicer being so dramatically unequipped to service a portfolio its contractually obligated to service.”

He added: “That the middlemen of the student loan system cannot operate effectively goes to show how administratively chaotic a commodified higher education system is.”

MOHELA became the sole servicer for PSLF after Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance cut ties with the department. The PSLF program, created by Congress in 2007, requires borrowers to make 120 on-time monthly payments for 10 years to have their remaining balance canceled. It has been derided by participants, lawmakers and consumer groups for being exceedingly complex and poorly managed, leading the Biden administration to enact the limited waiver.

