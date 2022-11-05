SAT answer sheets were lost in transit with UPS, school district says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Raina Porras and her mom were in the car when they saw papers littering the street last week. Looking closer, Porras, a junior at El Paso High School, saw what seemed like Scantron bubbles filled in across the pages. Her mom joked that the papers were her PSAT scores because she’d just taken the exam the day before.

Her mom was right.

The next day, Porras said in an interview with KTSM 9 News, she found out the papers she’d seen on the street really were standardized test sheets from her school.

SAT exams that El Paso High School students took Oct. 27 were lost in transit after being submitted to UPS, the school district confirmed in a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday. El Paso Independent School District staffers recovered all but 55 of the answer documents, spokesperson Liza Rodriguez said in a statement, and the district is working with the College Board to “determine a remedy” for students who were affected.

Advertisement

El Paso High counselors offered students who were interested in taking the ACT an option to do so at no cost, Rodriguez said.

It’s unclear how the test materials were lost from the vehicle they were traveling in. In a statement to The Post, UPS said it had apologized to the school and its students.

“Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation,” the UPS statement said. “The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him.”

The College Board did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. In a statement to KTSM 9 News, the organization said that test materials are “occasionally” lost in transit.

“When such instances occur, we work with the school to ensure that students are able to retest as soon as possible,” the College Board statement said. “We are currently working with El Paso High School to provide options for the impacted students.”

Advertisement

In 2015, the answer sheets of 263 teens in Virginia were missing for two weeks before they were found sitting on a cart in the shipping area of Broad Run High School. When the answer sheets were found, they were sent to an Education Testing Service facility to be checked for irregularities then scored.

Since the pandemic set in and ransacked standardized testing schedules, many colleges and universities have moved away from requiring prospective students to submit SAT and ACT scores with their applications.

In another sweeping shift from standardized testing tradition, the College Board announced in January that the SAT exam would soon go fully digital.

But for now, some El Paso High students may have to retake their SAT exam if their answer sheet is not recovered.

“I just saw a bunch of papers everywhere,” senior Freddy Chavez, who said he saw the papers flying last Friday, told KTSM 9 News. “I had no idea what it was. I didn’t think much of it all until today.”

Moriah Balingit and Nick Anderson contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article