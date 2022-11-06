Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the most hopeful signs of improved public school learning in these difficult times is the rise of dual enrollment courses. Students can take the advanced classes provided by local colleges while still in high school. They get both invigorating challenges and college credit, similar to the Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs.

A particularly well-organized example is in Minnesota, called Post-Secondary Enrollment Options. Unlike the 80 percent of dual enrollment students who take such courses at their high schools, Minnesota high school students can attend the courses free at nearby college campuses.

They experience firsthand what their lives can be like in a few years. They learn about attractive options they never considered. One PSEO student told me his time at the University of Minnesota when he was a high school sophomore was “probably the most transformative event of my high school career.”

I hope other states and colleges will be encouraged to launch more programs that let high-schoolers soak up what’s happening on campus. There are similar programs in other states, such as Washington and Florida, but most don’t offer it as Minnesota does, at no cost to students.

There is likely to be more room for visiting high-schoolers in lecture halls now. College enrollment declined for the third straight year, with undergraduate enrollment down 7 percent since fall 2019.

If students and educators want such initiatives to grow, they should be aware that innovative programs can be hurt by low expectations and backward thinking in our school systems.

A new study by People for PSEO, a nonprofit organization that supports the high-schoolers on campus program, found that only 40.2 percent of Minnesota school district and charter school websites comply with state law requiring that students be informed of this opportunity.

The report’s author is former PSEO participant Zeke Jackson, 21, now a senior at University of Minnesota at Twin Cities. He said that “thousands of high school students use the PSEO program to fill their high school graduation requirements and reduce risks by helping students earn free college credits at the same time. Such programs are especially valuable to students from low income families, rural students with fewer dual-credit options and students who traditionally have not entered or graduated from some form of postsecondary education.”

Veteran Minnesota school reformer Joe Nathan, who helped write both the PSEO law and the nation’s first public charter school law, explained why he thinks so many schools are not informing their students of this opportunity: “Some educators think they are experts and that they know what’s best. … Some have low expectations and don’t encourage some BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] students and students from low income families to participate in these programs.”

Some schools apparently think it is bad for their image to let some of their best students take classes elsewhere during the school day. High schools in Minnesota can’t veto participation in the program if the student is accepted by a college. Some money that would go to a participating student’s high school instead goes to the college.

Jackson’s report noted that 72 percent of Minnesota charters were complying with the law, compared to 33 percent of the state’s traditional public schools. But Nathan detected some false statements on one charter website, including saying applicants had to complete a 10th-grade curriculum and couldn’t participate in the program without their school’s permission.

I benefited from a strong taste of college life when I was a high school senior. It wasn’t an organized program. My California public school was looking for ways to use money from the National Defense Education Act, passed in the panic that swept America after the Russians launched their Sputnik satellite in 1957. That Cold War crisis allowed me and three similarly nerdy friends to take calculus at night at the College of San Mateo, our local community college.

We learned how fiercely committed to a college education were our adult classmates, many of whom had jobs during the day. In our high school classes we joked around, but not in that night class at CSM. The college was in a run-down neighborhood near the 101 Freeway. Those grown-ups sitting next to us didn’t care. They listened, asked questions and did not waste a second of instruction. They represented a national tradition of self-improvement I had not appreciated before.

Several studies already show that students who participate in dual enrollment classes in high schools are more likely to go on to college and get a degree. Taking a course on a college campus gives the dual enrollment experience extra power. Tatem Rios, a Minnesotan from a low-income family, told me “I lacked the confidence I needed to be successful in college” but because of an on-campus program she learned she could earn a degree in engineering. That changed her life’s trajectory.

Jackson, the young author of the report exposing the uneven school response to PSEO, called it “a case of adults fighting over money and students getting caught in the crossfire.”

He understood from his personal experience that such an experience at a young age can inspire teenagers to go much further. In the recovery from the pandemic, thoughtful initiatives that have worked in some states should be encouraged to spread.

