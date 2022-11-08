Six candidates vying for two seats on embattled Loudoun school board

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loudoun County voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in a tense, tight and partisan school board race that saw six candidates espouse radically different sets of priorities for students and teachers in the district. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The two seats in contention are those representing the districts of Leesburg and Broad Run, with three candidates seeking each seat. Although school board races are supposed to be nonpartisan, the races each boasted a clear Republican, Democratic and independent competitor because of candidates’ statements or party endorsements.

The Republican candidates — Tiffany Polifko in Broad Run and Michael Rivera in Leesburg — largely campaigned for parents’ rights and school safety. The Democrats, Nick Gothard in Broad Run and Erika Ogedegbe in Leesburg, said they would improve literacy education and staff recruitment. The independent candidates, including incumbent Andrew Hoyler in Broad Run and Lauren Shernoff in Leesburg, vowed to close achievement gaps in education, better meet the needs of special-education students and increase communication with parents.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) was a presence in the race, with the Republican candidates notably echoing his gubernatorial campaign promises that he would give parents more control over their children’s education.

Youngkin has also targeted Loudoun recently, criticizing the school system for how it handled a high-profile pair of student sexual assaults. Loudoun officials transferred a student who had committed one sexual assault last year to another high school, where the student committed a second assault — earning school officials the ire of parents and politicians alike. The district has also figured prominently in fierce national debates raging since 2020 over how teachers should approach instruction on race, racism, U.S. history, gender identity and sexuality, leading some to dub it the face of the education culture wars.

At a polling station in the Leesburg district Tuesday morning, voters braved a chilly wind to cast ballots at John W. Tolbert Jr. Elementary School. Many said they have been paying close attention to the school board race, even if they no longer have direct ties to the district.

Ken Bucher, a 60-year-old accountant, said he cast his vote for Shernoff. Bucher, a Republican, no longer has children in the school system. Still, he is worried that Loudoun — like other districts and states he has read about — will begin censoring what teachers say about history and race to prevent some students from feeling hurt. Bucher thinks the nation’s full history must be shared with all students, and he feels confident that Shernoff takes the same view.

“Besides, I’ve got several neighbors who said she’s the better candidate,” Bucher said. “I trust them.”

Lauren Thompson, a 32-year-old Leesburg resident who works in communications, cast her ballot for Ogedegbe. Thompson, who identifies as a Democrat, liked that Ogedegbe received the endorsement of the Loudoun County Democratic Party. Thompson said she thinks that, if elected, Ogedegbe will listen to the concerns of both parents and teachers.

And, Thompson said, she thinks Ogedegbe will work to protect transgender students, who recently saw a severe restriction of their rights at school under a policy debuted by Youngkin that bars transgender students from accessing school facilities and programs that match their gender identities and promotes parental involvement in discussions of gender identification.

“I worry that these kids will be outed to families,” said Thompson, reaching to smooth the hair of her 3½-year-old daughter, Ruthie. Ruthie, wearing a pink dress and gray tights patterned with small unicorns, clutched her mother’s leg with one hand and held a “Future Voter” sticker in the other.

At a polling station tucked into Oak Grove Baptist Church in the Broad Run district, Joel Cruz, a 38-year-old data center technician, cast his ballot in the school board race almost at random. Cruz, who generally identifies as a Democrat, said he picked Polifko simply because he recognized her name. He did not know she was endorsed by the Republican Party in Loudoun County.

“I don’t know much about the race, to be honest,” said Cruz, who does not have children enrolled in the school system. Whoever wins, he said, he has one major request: “Just don’t ban any books, please.”

Shortly after Cruz voted Tuesday morning, 52-year-old Michelle Birkenstock, a paralegal who identifies as a Democrat, broke party lines by voting for Hoyler.

Birkenstock said she did not have a specific rationale for choosing Hoyler, just a gut feeling that he was the right person for the job.

“I want teachers to get raises,” said Birkenstock, who used to work for Loudoun schools. “So I sure hope he’ll do that.”

