Majority of incumbents leading in Maryland’s metro school board races

Most of the incumbent school board members on the ballot in Maryland's metro area were leading in their races to retain their seats Tuesday night. In Montgomery County, two of the three current board members led their challengers as early results were reported. In Prince George's County, incumbent District 3 candidate, Pamela Boozer-Strother, was leading her challenger, Varinia Sandino, by a more than 5-to-1 margin, according to early results.

Also in Prince George’s, District 6 candidate Branndon D. Jackson was ahead of his opponent, Ashley Kearney. The seat has been vacant since March, when Belinda Queen left the school board to run for county council. A latecomer to the race, Jonathan Briggs, was ahead in the competition for District 2 on the school board, despite only actively campaigning for about two months after the incumbent — Joshua Thomas — withdrew from the race in August.

Farther north in Frederick County, incumbent Karen Yoho was among the leaders of seven candidates vying for four seats. Voters there were deciding whether to elect candidates from an Education Not Indoctrination slate, a group of three candidates who ran on platforms promising more parental oversight of education and more of an emphasis on academics, and four other candidates, including Yoho, endorsed by the county’s teachers union.

The Education Not Indoctrination slate was vocal against a statewide health education framework when it was being adopted by the Frederick County Board of Education, arguing that the framework was inappropriate for young children and that the school system needed to focus more on core subjects, such as math and reading.

Tuesday’s elections come as school districts across Maryland are engaging in learning recovery efforts after nearly two years of disrupted learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fighting and other violent incidents have also increased in schools since students started learning in-person again, and multiple school districts have reported ongoing staffing shortages. School boards are also facing more challenges from parents and other groups arguing for more say in what students are taught in issues ranging from race to gender identity.

In addition to these challenges, school board leaders will be in charge of implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a landmark education bill that funnels billions into public schools over roughly the next decade. The Blueprint is designed to increase teacher pay and spending per pupil for special education and English language learners. Proponents of the Blueprint say the measure will completely transform public education in the state by pushing more investments in state and local resources. Opponents are concerned about investing in more programs because of the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, voters casting ballots for school board members were focused on a variety of issues. Outside of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick, 27-year-old Juliet Glenn said she was most concerned about “behavioral issues in school and how they are being handled.” Glenn — an outpatient therapist for adolescents — said schools in Frederick County vary in the amount of resources they have to target an accelerating mental health crisis among children.

In Montgomery County, voters picked who would fill the District 1, District 3, District 5 and an At-Large seat on the school board for Maryland’s largest school district. Nonprofit owner Grace Rivera-Oven was in the lead in District 1. Julie Yang was outpacing appointed incumbent Scott Joftus in the competition for the District 3 seat early Tuesday night — similar to how she led during the primary election. School board incumbents Brenda Wolff (District 5) and Karla Silvestre (At-Large) were also ahead.

At Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Tuesday morning, Eliane Demedeiros picked District 1 candidate Esther Wells, Yang, Wolff and Silvestre as her candidates of choice. Demedeiros — who has a junior at the high school — said she wanted to select woman primarily for public service positions, because they “are more sensitive to a lot of the issues.”

“We should have more representatives as women out there to help enforce equality laws and things that we need to address on a daily basis,” said Demedeiros, 50. She added that she was satisfied with the school system but that bullying and school safety were some of her ongoing concerns as a parent.

Mary Belknap, another voter in Montgomery County, met most of the school board candidates at an event during the summer. The 76-year-old Rockville resident said she was most impressed with District 5 candidate Valerie Coll, Joftus, Rivera-Oven and Silvestre. She added that Rivera-Oven cared about diversity issues and the eastern part of the county — an area that residents say lacks the same amount of resources as the west.

In the District 9 race in Prince George’s County, Lolita E. Walker was ahead of her opponent, Kent Roberson.

Just outside of the William Talley Recreation Center in Frederick, Melissa Ward said voting for candidates endorsed by the teachers union was what drew her to the polls. “I’m very much concerned about the future of the school board,” said Ward, 46. She added that the Education Not Indoctrination slate was “a little fringy.”

Emily Seymour contributed to this report.

