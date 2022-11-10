D.C. Board of Education races show split views among voters

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. voters revealed mixed opinions over public education Tuesday, splitting their support between school board candidates backed by the Washington Teachers’ Union and a powerful charter advocacy organization, according to unofficial results updated Wednesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Unlike a traditional school board, the District’s State Board of Education wields little actual power over schools. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) governs the city’s public schools and most policy changes come through the 13-member D.C. Council.

But as the only elected representatives focused on education, the nine members of the state board can use their platforms to advocate on behalf of their respective wards, and their views often reflect the pulse of education trends in the city. This year’s elections — for the board of education and throughout the District — pitted more liberal candidates against moderates.

Advertisement

The board of education contests included eight candidates across four races, who collectively generated roughly $200,000 in campaign contributions. Brandon Best, who is leading his Ward 6 opponent, earned an endorsement from Democrats for Education Reform. The national education group — which has a local chapter known as DFER D.C. — has poured money into local elections across the country. Often at odds with teachers’ unions, the group has historically backed moderate candidates who support the mayor’s control of schools and those who would advocate for robust charter sectors.

“We were consistently one of the worst school districts in the country,” Best said about D.C. schools before Mayor Adrian M. Fenty (D) wrested control of the system in 2007. “We’re not that anymore. Do we have flaws? Yeah, but we’re far from where we were. I don’t think going back to the old system is what we need.”

Ward 3′s Eric Goulet also appears to be cinching a close victory for one of the four board seats on the ballot Tuesday. He did not get a DFER endorsement during his board of education race, but was backed by the group during an unsuccessful primary campaign for the Ward 3 council seat. Goulet — who has spent about two decades in D.C. government and had a hand in school funding and universal prekindergarten legislation — lost to Matthew Frumin, whom other candidates rallied around after Goulet was supported by the advocacy group. Contenders for the State Board of Education do not compete in primaries, and Goulet joined the education race in July.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ben Williams, who ran uncontested in Ward 1, and Robert Henderson, who is leading the Ward 5 race, both secured endorsements from the teachers union, which represents more than 4,000 teachers in the city’s traditional public school system. The union has typically thrown its support behind liberal candidates seen as proponents of traditional schools, who say the mayor’s grip on schools should be loosened and the state superintendent’s office operate independently.

“I am supportive of the traditional public schools,” Henderson said. “What we want for families is to have a school option that works for their kids, and that they feel good about. But the way that our system works, too many families either have to win a lottery or travel across town.”

While their stances on broad issues like mayoral control may offer a glimpse at how they’ll lead, candidates warned against forcing the District’s vast education landscape into rigid factions, saying the reality is more complicated. Goulet is a supporter of mayoral control. He also plans to enroll his children — who go to private school in Maryland — in D.C.'s traditional school system. Williams called the current governance system one that lacks “checks and balances.” He also wants more collaboration between officials across school sectors.

Advertisement

“I think teachers in the charter school sector and teachers in the traditional public school sector have similar needs, and too often some forces that be pits the interest of teachers against each other,” said Williams, a teacher at Capital City Public Charter School. “That’s not good for any community members in D.C.”

Each of the candidates have also committed to representing students and families at all schools equally. While their main responsibility is to set broad policies governing graduation requirements, academic standards and teacher qualifications, candidates have vowed to stand behind issues including improving mental health care in schools, reversing school overcrowding, increasing resources for children living in poverty and bolstering dual-language programs.

“I have a good working relationship with our new council member, and hopefully that will help in resolving issues when it comes to city agencies. In particular, to just get a little extra coordination and leverage to get schools and students what they need,” said Henderson, who serves as vice chair of the Ward 5 Education Equity Committee. He added that facilities issues are among the most pressing problems in Ward 5 schools.

In Ward 6, Best wants to create parent and teacher councils (one already exists for students). “Genuine engagement is one of the top things,” said Best, a former educator and administrator and current KIPP Foundation official. “If we’re making decisions or polices, I think that we need to make sure we have a group of people who we can bounce these ideas off of.”

GiftOutline Gift Article