George Mason University launches College of Public Health

George Mason University has officially renamed the former College of Health and Human Services to the College of Public Health, refocusing its efforts on public health education, research and practice.
“It’s predicted in the next 10 to 15 years that the opportunities for health care and health-related professions will grow at least 16 percent. And that means that students interested in health, health care, health delivery, public health, population health, health inequalities, will have access to great education in the DMV area,” said George Mason Provost and Executive Vice President Mark Ginsberg.
The announcement on Nov. 1 came after the formal approval of the renaming by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. The university set its sights on becoming a College of Public Health more than nine years ago with the intention of making a major contribution to the public health workforce in the commonwealth and the larger D.C. area, according to Melissa J. Perry, dean of the new college.
A document for the state council about the proposed renaming cited a 2021 Virginia Department of Health report that said “to lead the nation in healthy outcomes, Virginia must establish a school dedicated to education, research, and community service in public health. Schools and Colleges of Public Health provide a concentrated forum for thought leaders, community partners, and impassioned students to understand and address critical health challenges.”
The document also said the coronavirus pandemic put public health at the “forefront of American consciousness.”
Virginia is now the 36th state in the country to have a college of public health, the university said.
“There’s probably never been a time where public health has been more important to think about population health and to think about the health of our nation,” said Ginsberg. “Think about the health of our region, the health of our state, and certainly think of the health of our local community here in Northern Virginia and the DMV more generally. This is a real opportunity, we think, for the university to have a focus and an emphasis on public health issues.”
The revamped college at George Mason includes the School of Nursing and the departments of health administration and policy, nutrition and food studies, and social work. The new key initiatives of the programs will meet public health infrastructure, research, and workforce needs.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) praised the university for establishing the new college.
"The College’s work on important issues such as mental health, suicide prevention, opioid misuse, and providing health services to the underserved, is vital to our region’s future health,” Kaine said in a university press release. “As someone dealing with minor long COVID symptoms, I also believe the College’s research on this and other infectious diseases is critical in mitigating future pandemics,” said Kaine.
More on local education
The latest: In Loudoun County, a conservative candidate and a left-leaning candidate were leading in the race for two seats on the school board. Meanwhile, a majority of incumbent school board members in Maryland’s metro area were leading in their reelection bids.
K-12 classrooms: The Montgomery County school system is revisiting safety training after a report of a student with a gun led to a campus lockdown. New safety protocols also are in the works in D.C. after a bus driver crashed a bus and was charged with a DUI. A settlement in a public records lawsuit reveals some of the emails submitted to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s education tip line.
On campus: The University of Maryland has pledged to expand aid for in-state students who have significant financial need. What the twists, turns and drops of roller coasters are teaching Johns Hopkins University students about engineering.