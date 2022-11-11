Pr. George’s school board approves final district boundary plan

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County school board members voted Thursday in favor of a school boundary proposal by CEO Monica Goldson that would change where some students attend class beginning next school year. There was little discussion ahead of the vote from the board. Goldson’s recommended plan passed within seconds, after weeks of lengthy community meetings and parent protests outside of the district’s administrative offices of some school closures. The plan presented to the board delayed some closures for a year and eliminated changes that would affect a small population of students at 29 schools.

“That vote, I know it went quickly, but I wanted to make sure our community knew that you had put in a lot of time making sure you understood what the changes were and we had lots of conversations throughout this process,” Goldson said to the board after the vote.

Under the plan, two schools — Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School and Potomac Landing Elementary in Fort Washington — will close, their students combine and move into a new kindergarten-to-eighth grade building next school year. Other school closures — at Concord Elementary School in District Heights and Pointer Ridge Elementary School in Bowie — will likely happen in the 2024-25 school year. The plan also moves sixth grade from elementary to middle schools in the county.

Prince George’s County Public Schools hasn’t conducted a systemwide boundary analysis since 2008. Since then, enrollment numbers have increased and some schools — especially in the northern part of the county — have struggled with overcrowding. The school system began the process in 2020 in an effort to balance enrollment numbers across the district and move students into newer facilities.

Board members lauded Goldson’s recommendation.

“I wanted to say to the community that Doctor Goldson listened to you,” Judy Mickens-Murray, an at-large, appointed member, said. “We did not dictate any of those changes.”

Her comments were seconded by Zipporah Miller, the District 5 appointed representative, whose constituents include parents from Pointer Ridge Elementary School. Those parents protested in front of the district office’s twice in an effort to preserve the school.

