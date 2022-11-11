Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is on ice. Here’s what you should know.

A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, tabling the administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal loans held by tens of millions of borrowers.
The forgiveness plan was already on hold after an appellate court issued a stay in another lawsuit against the program. But Thursday’s ruling places Biden’s debt relief plan in further limbo just as more than half of the eligible 40 million borrowers have already signed up.
The Biden administration’s plan would cancel as much as $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people earning less than $125,000 a year, or less than $250,000 for married couples. Those who received Pell Grants, federal aid for lower-income students, could see up to $20,000 forgiven.
The court ruling and other legal challenges to Biden’s plan have sown uncertainty among borrowers. Here’s what we know.
