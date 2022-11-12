Use of school funds to pay Prince George’s board chair’s legal fees challenged

County council member and former school board member Edward Burroughs III has requested that the Maryland state prosecutor and inspector general investigate school funds being used to pay attorney’s fees for Prince George’s school board chair Juanita Miller’s legal fight to remain on the board.
The invoices, first reported by Fox 5 and obtained by The Post, show that at least $32,280 of school funds were directed to MarcusBonsib LLC — the legal firm representing Miller, and appear to be approved by board vice chair Sonya Williams. One of the invoices is initialed “SW” with “OK to pay” written by it.
Miller has not commented on the payments for the legal fees. In a message Friday, Miller said she had been busy working during early voting and Election Day but would “probably issue a statement” now with more flexibility in her schedule. Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
“There’s a lot of information that hasn’t been shared, and so if the media would investigate it, then they would find the information out,” Williams said in an interview at Thursday’s meeting. “But because this is a legal matter, I’m not privy to discuss it.” She declined to answer additional questions about the invoices.
Burroughs’s letter to state investigators, dated Nov. 4, said that Miller and Williams’s apparent actions were “a clear violation” of a board policy that prohibits all conduct considered fraud, waste or abuse. The policy defines fraud as “all acts for personal gain, without limitation” and mentions “the unauthorized signing of documents” or “invoices.” He also cited another board policy prohibiting board members from taking action in the name of the board, unless it is formally approved by the board.
“The apparent misappropriation of tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds” must be investigated, Burroughs wrote, and if substantiated, “those responsible must be held accountable and the taxpayer funds repaid.”
The state prosecutor and inspector general for education did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
The board doesn’t have a policy that restricts it from covering members’ legal fees, said Meghan Gebreselassie, a school system spokeswoman. The school board submitted all the required documentation and authorizations for processing an invoice, Gebreselassie wrote in an email Friday. “This is strictly a Board of Education matter and not an administration question,” she said.
School board members discussed the payments for Miller’s legal fees privately during Thursday night’s board meeting, said two people with direct knowledge of the meeting. The people, who declined to be named because the action happened in closed session, said the discussions about the payments were ongoing. The matter was not discussed publicly at the meeting Thursday, though some board members argued it should have been.
The Maryland State Board of Education’s charges against Miller in May partly stem from a complaint against her alleging misconduct by a group of current and former board members. Miller has also refused a request to resign her seat by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who appointed Miller chair of the board last year.
A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 involving the charges issued against Miller by the state education board. The ongoing legal fight could extend until at least Dec. 21, when new state legislation is scheduled to take effect that would allow the county school board to select its own leadership.
Thursday’s meeting was the last for Williams, who did not seek reelection this year.
