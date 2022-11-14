D.C. school enrollment hits 15-year high, mayor says

Traditional public and charter school enrollment in the District has hit its highest point in more than a decade, the city’s mayor said Monday morning.
This year, however, the traditional school system rebounded, hitting its second-highest figure since 2007 of 50,204 students, data show. There are 46,449 students in the city’s charter schools.
Enrollment in D.C. public schools hit its lowest point in four years last school year, prompting researchers to predict even further decline. A study by the D.C. Policy Center, a local research group, indicated that falling birthrates and droves of adults leaving the District or pulling their children out of schools during the pandemic was propelling the stagnation and anticipated decrease.
The city’s public schools were losing the most students in the prekindergarten years during the pandemic. Before the start of the current school year, officials said many families with 3- and 4-year-olds may have wanted to keep their children home until they could get vaccinated, or they may have found alternative child-care arrangements.
But data recorded in October and shared Monday shows families returning to public schools.
“We know that when we invest in our school communities and provide opportunities and programs that challenge and engage students, families trust us. When families trust us — when they know that their children will be loved and challenged in our schools — that benefits our entire community,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said.
Bowser made the announcement during a visit to the Advanced Technical Center, a career preparation program housed at Trinity Washington University in Northeast Washington. Students there can take high school and college-level courses in cybersecurity, general nursing and health information technology.
“As we continue through the process of reimagining the high school experience, the Advanced Technical Center is a good example of how we can work together, across sectors and with our partners in the community, to create opportunities that set students up for success in school and beyond graduation,” Bowser said.
