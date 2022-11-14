Tiffany Polifko, Erika Ogedegbe projected winners of Loudoun school board race

Tiffany Polifko and Erika Ogedegbe have been projected winners of the race for two seats on the Loudoun County School Board representing the Broad Run and Leesburg districts, respectively. Their victories mean a more conservative member, Polifko, and a more progressive member, Ogedegbe, will join the nine-member body.
Polifko put out a statement Monday night saying she had been confirmed the winner by 100 votes, and Gothard publicly conceded around the same time. Virginia elections officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.
“I unapologetically stand for parental rights and curriculum free of identity politics,” Polifko said in her statement. “Children are the most important stake holders [sic] in our school system and they will be my primary focus.”
Gothard, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night, posted a thank you message to his supporters on Twitter. “It has been my distinct honor to be your candidate in this race,” he wrote. “Though we came up short, I am so proud of all the work we have done.”
The race for two seats on the Loudoun board was unusually tense, tight and partisan this year. Each race had three candidates, with each member of the two trios publicly identifying as either conservative, left-leaning or independent, either through interviews given to news reporters or through endorsements received from the Loudoun County Republican or Democratic Committees.
Polifko, a 40-year-old behavior analyst who provides treatment for children with autism, promised during the campaign to boost parental rights in education and eradicate sexually explicit texts from school libraries. Ogedegbe, a 52-year-old chief data architect at American University, campaigned for improved early literacy teaching and better staff recruitment and retention rates.
Ogedegbe did not send a statement in response to requests for comment.
Loudoun has recently featured in the national spotlight for fierce debates over how to teach race, racism, U.S. history and gender and sexuality, as well as the school’s handling of a pair of sexual assaults that took place last year. School officials transferred a teen who had committed a sexual assault at one school to a second campus, where the teen committed a second assault — spurring criticism from parents and from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).
