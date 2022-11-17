Va. education board to review new history and social studies standards

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Virginia Board of Education is set to review new state standards for history and social studies Thursday even as a Democratic legislator is urging them to reject the guidelines, which have become a magnet for controversy. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The state’s standards of learning — known as SOLs — shape what students are tested on at the end of the school year, detailing topics that teachers should include in their lessons. Still, districts and even individual teachers typically have wide latitude to set curriculums.

State law says the SOLs for every subject must be redeveloped by the Virginia Department of Education and reapproved by the Board of Education every seven years, with the timing of reviews staggered across subjects. The process is often quiet and plodding, but this year’s review garnered widespread attention this summer after the board — led by a five-member majority appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) — questioned the department’s first proposed version of the standards, prompting a complete revision.

The five members raised concerns about the length and content of the more than 400-page initial version of the standards. In response last Friday, the education department delivered a much shorter 53-page iteration of the standards for the board’s review. This new version generally places less emphasis on the perspectives of marginalized peoples, removes suggested discussions of racism and its lingering effects, and promotes the workings of the free market, with limited government intervention, according to a Washington Post review.

In a fact sheet sent to state legislators, the education department said the changes were made because the “August 2022 draft standards were unnecessarily difficult for educators to understand and implement; they were also inaccessible for parents and families.” The new proposed standards, it said, would revise “repetitive and vague skills-based standards, which teachers could interpret in infinitely various ways, thus not resulting in ‘a shared knowledge as Virginians and as U.S. citizens.’ ”

The new standards have been lauded by some conservative supporters, including parents’ rights advocates who say the guidelines will help children develop critical thinking skills. But the new standards have earned criticism from left-leaning educators and legislators who argue that they offer a simpler version of history that pays less attention to the perspectives and lives of people of color, especially Indigenous and non-European communities.

The board’s Thursday meeting will mark members’ first time reviewing these new and shorter standards. A final vote on the standards is set for February.

A day before the meeting, state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond) wrote a letter to the board asking them to reject the proposed standards and instead proceed with the initial 402-page version presented by the department in August.

In the letter, obtained by The Post, she wrote that the revised version minimizes “diverse perspectives” and reflects right-wing political priorities.

“The revised draft deletes major components of our history and deliberately omits the diverse perspectives that shape our Commonwealth and our nation,” she wrote. “The revised standards released last week appear to have been written with the heavy hand of a political appointee with an agenda, disregarding the guidance of educators, experts, and relevant stakeholders over a nearly two-year period.”

The education department’s director for board relations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McClellan’s letter Wednesday night.

According to a Post analysis, the education department’s revised version of the standards places less emphasis on marginalized groups’ perspectives — especially the culture and societies of Native Americans — does not mention the word “racism” and also promotes that a free-market economy is essential to democracy, further asking teachers to emphasize the idea that the government should play a limited role in regulating markets.

In her letter Wednesday, McClellan cited some of these developments in urging the board to reject the new version of the standards.

In particular, she noted that the new standards do not suggest teaching students about the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks until sixth grade, and never mention teaching them about Juneteenth or Cesar Chaves. She wrote that “the revised draft also downplays the history of Indigenous Peoples in comparison to the ‘aspirations of pioneers.’ ”

She wrote that the world history curriculum does not deliver a complex picture of global history because it focuses primarily on European history in its early years.

“And, the draft virtually omits any discussion of the history or modern-day culture of the Latino community, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and the LGBTQ community,” McClellan wrote “These decisions would mean that hundreds of thousands of Virginia children would not have the opportunity to learn about their community’s contributions to the fabric and history of our nation.”

