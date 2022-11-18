Jackson-Reed High, other nearby schools on lockdown after shots fired

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jackson-Reed High School in the Tenleytown area of Northwest Washington was on lockdown Friday afternoon due to police activity in the area, D.C. Public Schools officials said. “Gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the school,” officials said. Deal Middle School, Murch Elementary School and Lafayette Elementary School were on alert status as well.

Suspects in two vehicles exchanged gunfire in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street NW, said a social media post from police. “There is no active threat at this time,” police said.

An investigation is going.

Chesapeake Street, between 41st Street and Nebraska Avenue NW, was closed to traffic in both directions, police said.

This story will be updated.

