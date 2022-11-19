Winners emerging in many of Maryland’s metro school board races

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over a week after the election, some Maryland jurisdictions were still counting ballots leaving several races — including some for school board — undecided. In the metro area, winners had been projected for the four seats up for election on the Prince George’s school board, with concessions in some races. Three of the victors will be new to the 14-member board, with incumbent Pamela Boozer-Strother retaining her seat, according to unofficial election results. Joining her will be Lolita Walker, a certified life, leadership and executive coach and the new board member for the District 9 seat representing the Upper Marlboro area. Incumbent Sonya Williams did not seek reelection in that district.

Jonathan Briggs — a latecomer to the race — will be the new District 2 board member, representing the Greenbelt area. His opponent, Jenni Pompi conceded last week as votes were counted after Election Day. Branndon D. Jackson — an economist and external affairs manager — was projected to win the District 6 seat, which includes Largo and Capitol Heights. His opponent, Ashley Kearney, conceded the race this week in a social media post.

Advertisement

The new members were elected just before state legislation takes effect that changes how the school board elects its leaders. The legislation will allow board members to pick their own chair and vice chair beginning in December. Under previous state law, the county executive appointed members to those positions. Another piece of the legislation will make the board a fully-elected body by 2024, instead of the hybrid elected and appointed makeup of the current membership. Education advocates have said the change would help alleviate some of the hostility on the board.

The Prince George’s school board has a history of conflict, with disagreements among members leading to accusations of misconduct and stalling board actions. The board chair is facing possible removal from office and a recent state inspector general’s report found a number of violations by the board’s own ethics panel.

Boozer-Strother said work was underway to tighten accountability policies on the board — like reviewing board member attendance requirements. “We are strengthening, on our own, accountability to each other and to our constituents in preparation of being a fully-elected board,” she said.

Advertisement

Further north, the Frederick race was decided Saturday. The election was especially polarized with candidates from two slates — the Students First slate and Education Not Indoctrination slate — competing for four seats. The top votegetters have changed multiple times since Election Day.

As of Saturday, the Students First slate had three of its candidates — Karen Yoho, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose — declared as winners. One candidate from the Education Not Indoctrination slate, Nancy Allen, has also won a seat, according to results from the Board of Elections.

The Education Not Indoctrination slate, which was backed by the conservative 1776 PAC, ran on a platform shared by conservative school board candidates across the country pushing for more parental oversight in education and for schools to focus on core subjects over things like social and emotional learning. The slate has also opposed a statewide health curriculum, arguing that it was inappropriate for young learners. The framework outlines that students, beginning in kindergarten should learn “there are different types of families” and the importance of treating people “of all gender identities and expressions with dignity and respect.”

Advertisement

Candidates on the Students First slate ran on platforms promoting competitive pay for teachers and recruiting a diverse, well-trained teaching staff. The group was endorsed by the county teachers union.

In neighboring Montgomery County, approximately 30,000 mail ballots needed to be counted as of Friday, according to the board of elections. Roughly 90,000 mail ballots had been counted thus far.

Two incumbents were ahead in the four Montgomery County races.

The politics were less strident in Montgomery with most candidates agreeing on many of the issues facing students and teachers, including increasing efforts to retain teachers, providing mental health support for students and implementing recommendations from an anti-racist audit released last month.

Board President Brenda Wolff was ahead of her opponent, Valerie Coll, by five percentage points — or roughly 9,000 votes — in the District 5 race. Wolff wrote in a text that she would intend to “continue the work of the board ensuring that every student, regardless of background or Zip code, has access to a world class education.”

Advertisement

In District 3, former college and career counselor for Montgomery County Public Schools Julie Yang secured a decisive victory over her opponent, appointed District 3 school board member Scott Joftus, who conceded shortly after Election Day. He wrote online, “while the results were not what I hoped for, I am incredibly optimistic about the future of MCPS.”

Yang said she was excited and humbled to be elected. Her top issues were staff shortages, mental health support, school safety and preparing students for academic and career success, she said.

“I look forward to collaborating with the board to solve these issues and really figuring out how to meet all the students needs that we have,” Yang said.

Karla Silvestre, the board’s current vice president and an at-Large candidate, was ahead of her opponent by 90,000 votes. Grace Rivera-Oven, a candidate for District 1, had a 40,000 vote-lead.

Advertisement

The state’s teachers union has lauded the statewide election results, calling it a win for students, educators and schools. The union said in a news release this week that its endorsed candidates had won 83% of races called thus far in the general election, and defeated opponents in Charles, Harford and Howard counties. They pointed to the school board election in Frederick County, noting that a majority of their endorsed candidates — the Students First Slate — were the top vote getters.

“Unfortunately, we saw many candidates run for school board this year who were fixated on divisive and extreme political agendas — but thankfully many of these candidates were defeated on Election Day,” Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost said in statement. “We were proud to support candidates focused on the things our students really need, like expanding career and technical education, making sure our schools are fully staffed, and providing additional support for struggling learners.”

GiftOutline Gift Article