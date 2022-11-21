Defrauded student loan borrowers in line for relief are still waiting months later

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The email was a godsend for Chris H. Caton. After four years of waiting, the Education Department agreed he’d been defrauded by WyoTech, a career school owned by Corinthian Colleges, and was entitled to the full cancellation of his federal student loans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The news couldn’t come at a better time. After a stint of homelessness, Caton, 37, had a thriving business doing street rod fabrication, making enough money to catch up on his bills and save for his own home. But mortgage lenders were skittish about student loan defaults on his credit report, he recalled, and said the $18,000 he still owed made his debt-to-income ratio too high.

Caton figured the discharge would lower that ratio and remove the negative mark on his credit. Little did he know he’d still be waiting more than a year later for the loans to be wiped away.

“That email was dated September 7, 2021,” said Caton, who lives in Colorado. “Every time I call the Department of Education for an update, I get the runaround. No one has answers. The stain of that loan is holding me back.”

Since taking office, the Biden administration has approved $14.5 billion in student loan discharges for nearly 1.1 million borrowers defrauded by their colleges. Yet only 53,000 of those former students have actually had their debts cleared to date, according to data from the Education Department.

“At this rate, it’ll take the department 40 years — until the 2060s — to provide all the relief students are owed,” said Libby DeBlasio Webster, senior counsel at National Student Legal Defense Network. “By that point, many of those students will have children and grandchildren of their own.”

The Biden administration inherited scores of petitions from former students of for-profit schools requesting the department cancel their debt under a statute known as “borrower defense to repayment.” Claims piled up at the department amid a series of college closures and the Trump administration’s efforts to delay and limit loan cancellation.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona ended the Trump-era policies and began clearing the backlog. The effort picked up this year with announcements of five sweeping group discharges, including the automatic cancellation of loans held by former students of defunct for-profit chains Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Institutes.

But the Biden administration has traded one problem for another. Instead of piles of applications awaiting review, the department is now contending with a backlog of discharge requests and no clear time frame for a resolution, according to five people familiar with the matter.

The problem is twofold: It took months for the department’s Federal Student Aid office to create a system for canceling large batches of loans. And some student loan servicing companies, which are tasked with discharging the debt, also were delayed in getting the process going on their end.

As the Biden administration launched a series of ambitious debt relief programs, staff at the Education Department and servicing companies had to pivot to new projects and table efforts to work through the discharges, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Scott Buchanan, executive director of the trade group Student Loan Servicing Alliance, said the delays were inevitable and predictable.

“In the last year, the administration has announced about a half dozen massive and unplanned new programs and they have been regularly and unexpectedly reprioritizing everyone’s work efforts every time there is a new press release,” Buchanan said. “Since Congress never provided any funding for these new programs, everyone at FSA and the servicers are working together to shift limited staff and IT resources to whatever is the current administration priority.”

Undersecretary of Education James Kvaal told The Washington Post in an email the department has been “working diligently to reinvigorate a borrower defense process after the past administration failed to approve a single set of new findings over their entire tenure.”

He stressed that the Biden administration has approved the most claims of any administration and ramped up oversight of colleges and universities to root out fraud and misconduct.

Since people with defense claims are placed into administrative forbearance during the process, there is no demand they make payments on the loans slated for cancellation. Still, borrowers looking to purchase a car or refinance a mortgage may struggle to get favorable terms with high debt-to-income ratios, as the loans sit on their balance sheets.

More than anything, people have grown frustrated with the lack of communication from the department. The agency kept many borrowers in the dark about their eligibility for cancellation long after publicly announcing approvals.

When the Education Department pledged in June to forgive $5.8 billion in debt owed by 560,000 former Corinthian students, Kevin Post, 54, said he contacted the agency the same day and was told to expect an email about the pending discharge in a few weeks. Five months later, that notice finally arrived Thursday. He first submitted a defense claim for relief in 2018.

Post is among 750,000 people told by the department last week that they were approved for a borrower defense discharge based on evidence of fraud at Corinthian, ITT Tech and Marinello Schools of Beauty campuses. The department said it has also directed loan servicers to discharge debt for more than 17,000 people who attended Marinello and will continue to identify loans for discharge over the coming weeks.

The notice, which The Washington Post reviewed, makes no mention of when Post can expect to see his balance cleared, just a confirmation that it will take the department some time to do it.

“Since it took 167 days for them to just send the notification, I do not have much confidence in Secretary Cardona to be expedient in getting to the discharge,” said Post, who from 2004 to 2006 attended Florida Metropolitan University, later known as Everest University — one of several schools run by Corinthian.

Post has been paying off the $48,513 he borrowed for the paralegal program at FMU, bringing his balance down to $9,400. He had hoped to continue his education but was stymied by Corinthian’s refusal to provide his official transcript.

“Once I discovered I couldn’t get transcripts, it was like paying for a worthless degree,” said Post, an insurance agent in Dallas. “I have had that debt on my credit for years.”

The recently sent notices show the Education Department is starting to prioritize the backlog of discharge requests.

But Caton remains skeptical. When he was first told last year that he was eligible for relief, he said the department promised to discharge the debt within 180 days. He got another email in October from the department, but this one without any timeline for cancellation.

“It’s kind of hard to trust anything they say now,” Caton said of the department. “It’s frustrating, but all I can do is hope.”

