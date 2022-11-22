Biden administration extends student loan payment freeze as courts weigh debt relief

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it will extend a pandemic-era pause on federal student loan payments again as courts weigh the fate of its debt forgiveness program.
But Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the department will extend the pause again, until the department “is permitted to implement the debt relief program or the litigation is resolved, but no later than June 30, 2023. Payments will restart 60 days later.”
In a news release, the department said the extension “will alleviate uncertainty for borrowers as the Biden-Harris Administration asks the Supreme Court to review the lower-court orders that are preventing the Department from providing debt relief for tens of millions of Americans.”
I'm confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it.— President Biden (@POTUS) November 22, 2022
That's why @SecCardona is extending the payment pause to no later than June 30, 2023, giving the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term. pic.twitter.com/873CurlHFZ
This is a developing story and will be updated.
