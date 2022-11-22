The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Higher Education

Biden administration extends student loan payment freeze as courts weigh debt relief

By
November 22, 2022 at 3:47 p.m. EST
President Biden delivers an update on student loan forgiveness at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Oct. 17. He is joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it will extend a pandemic-era pause on federal student loan payments again as courts weigh the fate of its debt forgiveness program.

The payment pause, which was first implemented during the Trump administration and extended multiple times, had been set to end on Dec. 31.

But Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the department will extend the pause again, until the department “is permitted to implement the debt relief program or the litigation is resolved, but no later than June 30, 2023. Payments will restart 60 days later.”

In a news release, the department said the extension “will alleviate uncertainty for borrowers as the Biden-Harris Administration asks the Supreme Court to review the lower-court orders that are preventing the Department from providing debt relief for tens of millions of Americans.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

