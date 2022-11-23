D.C. reaches long-awaited deal with teachers union

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After more than three years with out a contract, the District has reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union, officials announced Wednesday. The agreement will deliver a retroactive raise and a salary hike for next year, totaling a 12 percent salary raise over four years. Teachers will also receive a 4 percent retention bonus, according to a statement from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee and Jacqueline Pogue Lyons, president of the Washington Teachers’ Union.

“The more than 5,000 DCPS educators represented in this agreement play an essential role in creating a loving, challenging and joyful school experience for thousands of young people across our city every single day,” the statement said. “Beyond pay and benefits, it was important for this agreement to reflect the respect the District has for teachers and the work they do for D.C.’s students.”

The agreement comes after more than two challenging years of teaching through a pandemic and mounting frustration over teacher retention. In a survey conducted by the union this fall, 4 out of 5 D.C. teachers said that they were unhappy with their jobs. Nearly half said they would probably leave their jobs in the next few years.

“It’s been a struggle for three years,” Lyons said in an interview. She said contract, if approved, will last through 2023. At that point, the union will return to the bargaining table to hash out another agreement.

Lyons said she hopes the next contract can be settled faster than this one. “We are prepared to work hard to make sure we’re not in this same position again,” she said. “We want to get and keep great teachers so we can’t continue on this path.”

Union members will now vote on the agreement. Then, it would be sent to the D.C. Council for approval.

The District had already reached a deal in September with a union that represents principals, administrators and other school staffers. That one included a 12.5 percent salary hike over four years. This group had gone nearly two years with out a contract.

